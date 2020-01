US air strike kills at least six in Iraq – report

A US air strike targeted an Iraqi militia late on Friday on Taji road north of Baghdad, state TV said. It did not name the militia or provide further details.

Air strikes targeting Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed Shia militias near camp Taji north of Baghdad have killed six people and critically wounded three, an Iraqi army source told Reuters late on Friday.

The attack comes amid heightened tension in the region after a US strike killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani on Friday. – Reuters