UN urges calm as Saudi-led coalition targets rebel-held Yemen port

UN officials are urging a Saudi-led coalition to stave off a sharp escalation of its offensive against rebels holding a vital Yemeni port for fear of triggering a human catastrophe.

In a closed session on Thursday, members of the UN Security Council also pressed for Hodeidah port to be kept open, even as the coalition prepared to accelerate its campaign with an assault by land, sea and air, according to two people briefed on the meeting.

“UAE and Saudi heard the message very clearly that they need to protect civilians and ensure access to and operations at the port,” a security council diplomat said.

The coalition launched an offensive against Hodeidah on Wednesday with air and naval strikes, beginning what could be the biggest battle of Yemen’s three-year war. It is preparing a push to take the port itself, which alongside another nearby facility handles 70 per cent of imports into a country where more than 8m people are on the brink of starvation, according to the UN.

The coalition, which intervened in Yemen’s civil war in March 2015 to back the exiled government, has already run into opposition. The US refused to provide military assistance to help take the port, an Emirati official said. The coalition had asked for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support, as well warships to be sent to clear mines that it believes have been laid by Houthi rebels along the port access channel.

The US decision was transmitted to the UAE late on Wednesday after mounting criticism of the operation from Congress, according to the official.

Full-fledged attack

Despite the UN pressure, the coalition’s preparations hinted that a full-fledged attack on the port was likely in the coming days. The coalition argues it has no choice but to attack in a bid to force the Iran-backed Houthis into talks.

The UAE official said the coalition considered the port the “financial and military lifeline” for the Houthis, saying that they earned $30m-$40m a month in revenues through controlling the port. It also forms a conduit for weapons smuggled from Iran.

Aid agencies warn of an impending humanitarian disaster in the region. Recent battles and explosions on the outskirts of Hodeidah have already forced hundreds of families to flee their houses towards the city itself, which is estimated to be home to about 600,000 people.

“There has been intense naval shelling and aerial bombardment and ground engagement in southern districts and coastal areas,” said a western official familiar with the situation in Yemen. “The fighting has been more intensive [on Thursday], but it’s not in the centre of the city.”

Explosions

Shoie, a labourer living on the outskirts of Hodeidah, fled into the city with the valuables he and his family could carry as soon as they heard explosions in their district.

“Most of my neighbours fled their houses and we did not think about the destination or where we will live,” he said. “When we arrived to the city, the residents of Hodeidah helped us and we could get houses to stay in.”

Nassar Rashad (35), a resident of Hodeidah, is nervously waiting to see if the fighting moves into the city.

“The battles may arrive to Hodeidah and we will flee when the battles arrive,” he said.

Coalition officials insist they can accommodate concerns about safety and the delivery of humanitarian aid, and still press on with their military operation.

"We are doing everything we can to maintain and sustain humanitarian access and in many ways improve it," Yousef al-Otaiba, UAE ambassador to the US, said on Wednesday.