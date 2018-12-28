Two tourists killed after bus hit by bomb blast in Giza, Egypt
Twelve others also injured following detonation of explosive device in tourist area
Tourists in Saqqara area, Giza. According to reports at least two Vietnamese tourists were killed and 10 injured from a bomb explosion near their bus going from Saqqara Pyramid to the Sound and Light show at the Pyramids of Giza. Photograph: EPA
Two Vietnamese tourists were killed and 12 other people were injured on Friday when their bus was hit by a blast from an explosive device in Giza, Egypt, the interior ministry said.
Ten of the injured were Vietnamese tourists and two were Egyptians, a ministry statement said. The bus was hit by an explosion from an improvised device hidden near a wall on Marioutiya street at around 4.15pm Irish time.
Investigations are ongoing.
More to follow
– Reuters