Two tourists killed after bus hit by bomb blast in Giza, Egypt

Two Vietnamese tourists were killed and 12 other people were injured on Friday when their bus was hit by a blast from an explosive device in Giza, Egypt, the interior ministry said.

Ten of the injured were Vietnamese tourists and two were Egyptians, a ministry statement said. The bus was hit by an explosion from an improvised device hidden near a wall on Marioutiya street at around 4.15pm Irish time.

Investigations are ongoing.

– Reuters