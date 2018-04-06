Two Palestinians killed in fresh protests on Gaza border

Two Palestinian protesters have been killed and scores more injured by Israeli fire on the Gaza border, a week after 18 Palestinians were killed at similar demonstration. Five of those wounded were said to be in a critical condition.

The renewed violence came despite a call on Israel by UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, to exercise “extreme caution” echoed by the UN human rights spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell that unjustified recourse to live fire could amount to wilful killing of civilians – a breach of the Fourth Geneva convention.

Figures for the injured were supplied by the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza and a website associated with the group. The most seriously injured had reportedly been shot in the head or upper body.

Palestinians protesters throw stones during clashes with Israeli troops, near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza City. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

Thousands of protesters streamed to a series of protest camps along the border. Under the cover of smoke from burning tyres, dozens of protesters approached the fence in one area, despite warnings by the Israeli military that those who did so risked their lives.

Among those wounded was Mohammed Ashour (20) who was shot in the right arm. “We came here because we want dignity,” he told reporters from his stretcher before paramedics carried him to an ambulance to be evacuated.

Fresh violence had been widely anticipated after last Friday, when thousands of Gaza residents participated in the demonstration, many gathering in five tent encampments that had been set up from north to south along the narrow coastal strip’s border with Israel. In all, 22 Palestinians were killed in Gaza over the past week.

Israeli soldiers next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, while Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border on Friday. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

According to reports in the Israeli media, the Israel defence forces had been anticipating that as many as 50,000 demonstrators could participate on Friday, with the rules of engagement allowing live fire to be used against anyone who approaches the border fence. A Guardian reporter at the demonstrations, however, suggested a far lower turn out than last week, when some 30,000 people demonstrated. Among those who did come to protest was Ali Bakroun, aged 19.

“I came here with my friends to fly the kite we made this week,” he said. “I wrote our names on it. We got close to the fence to throw stones but we stayed in a low place so we would be under cover. “I’m not afraid to be shot or killed because our land deserves our lives.”

In a statement, the Israeli military underlined its determination to prevent any protesters approaching close to the fence itself.

“The IDF will not allow any breach of the security infrastructure and fence, which protects Israeli civilians, and will act against those who are involved in these attacks,” it said.

Mr Guterres said in a statement: “I particularly urge Israel to exercise extreme caution with the use of force in order to avoid casualties. Civilians must be able to exercise their right to demonstrate peacefully.

“I call upon all parties on the ground to avoid confrontation and exercise maximum restraint.”

Protesters burned tyres as Gazans streamed towards the protest camps to demonstrate in support Palestinian refugees’ right of return. According to reports, a bulldozer had put up an earth berm near the protest camp nearest to the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, designed to protect it from Israeli fire.

Highly sensitive

The Gaza strip’s border with Israel is highly sensitive for both sides, carving a line south from the dunes of the Erez crossing in the north across a low ridgeline to Egypt and the area of Rafah in the south. Overseen in places by observation balloons, in other places the border is comprised of a double fence and an Israeli security road. As tensions mounted on Friday, Israeli forces fired tear gas that landed inside the encampment near the large agricultural village of Khuza’a, briefly sending people fleeing. Yehia Abu Daqqa, a 20-year-old student, said he had come to demonstrate and honour those killed in the past. “Yes, there is fear,” he said of the risks of advancing toward the fence.

“We are here to tell the occupation that we are not weak.”

Friday’s march is the second in what Gaza’s Hamas rulers have said would be several weeks of protests against a decade-old border blockade of the territory. Israel has accused Hamas of trying to carry out border attacks under the cover of large protests and said it would prevent a breach of the fence at all costs. A leading Israeli rights group, B’Tselem, issued a rare appeal to Israeli soldiers to refuse “grossly illegal” orders to fire at unarmed protesters.

A White House envoy urged Palestinians to stay away from the fence. Jason Greenblatt said the US condemned “leaders and protesters who call for violence or who send protesters including children to the fence, knowing that they may be injured or killed”. – Guardian