Turkey and Russia announce ceasefire in Idlib

Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, say they have reached an agreement that could end fighting in northwestern Syria.

After six hours of talks between the two leaders in Moscow on Thursday, Mr Erdogan said that there will be a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib region effective as of midnight, and that Turkey will work with Russia to make it lasting.

Mr Erdogan said however that Turkey’s military reserves the right to retaliate against any attacks by Syrian government forces in the region.

Mr Putin voiced hope that the agreement would end civilian suffering and help contain a humanitarian crisis. The two countries’ foreign ministers said that the agreement involves the ceasefire, which must be enforced along the existing battlelines.

The deal also envisages setting up an 11km-wide security corridor along the M4 road. The corridor will be jointly patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops, starting on March 15th. Mr Putin said he and Mr Erdogan reached agreement on a joint document during the talks.

The Turkish and Russian presidents had sat down for the talks in Moscow to attempt to end hostilities in northwestern Syria involving their forces along with proxies that threatened to pit Turkey against Russia in a direct military conflict.

Before the latest crisis, Mr Putin and his Turkish counterpart had managed to co-ordinate their interests in Syria, even though Moscow backed Syrian president Bashar al-Assad while Ankara supported that regime’s foes throughout Syria’s nine-year civil war.

Both Russia and Turkey appeared eager to avoid a showdown, but faced sharply conflicting interests in Idlib province to secure a deal.

Both leaders underlined the need to reach agreement at the start of the Kremlin talks.

Mr Putin said they need to work out steps to end fighting in the region and prevent damage to bilateral relations.

Mr Erdogan also voiced hope for finding a settlement and pointed at blossoming Russia-Turkey trade.

Idlib offensive

A Russia-backed Syrian offensive to regain control over Idlib in northwest Syria, the last opposition-controlled region in the country, has pushed nearly 1 million Syrians towards Turkey.

Mr Erdogan responded by opening Turkey’s gateway to Europe for migrants and refugees in an apparent bid to coerce the West to offer more support to Ankara.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops into Idlib to repel the Syrian army, and clashes on the ground and in the air have left dozens dead on both sides.

Russia, which has helped Mr Assad reclaim most of Syria’s territory, had signalled it would not sit idle to see Turkey rout his troops.

On Thursday, Mr Putin offered his condolences to Mr Erdogan over Turkish losses in a Syrian air strike, but noted that Syrian troops also suffered heavy losses.

“We need to discuss the situation to prevent any such incidents and also not to damage Russia-Turkey relations that we cherish,” the Russian leader said.

“The world’s eye are on us,” Mr Erdogan said.

“The steps we will take, the right decisions we will take here today will help ease [concerns in] the region and our countries.”

Just before sitting down with Mr Erdogan, Mr Putin discussed the situation in Idlib with European Council head Charles Michel, who met the Turkish president in Ankara on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said Mr Michel informed Mr Putin about the EU’s efforts to block the flow of migrants.

Downed jets

After Turkey had downed several Syrian jets, Moscow warned Ankara that its aircraft would be unsafe if they enter Syrian airspace – a veiled threat to engage Russian military assets in Syria.

Russian warplanes based in Syria have provided air cover for Mr Assad’s offensive in Idlib.

Opposition activists in Idlib blamed Russian aircraft for Thursday’s strike on a rebel-held village which they said killed at least 15 people, including children, and wounded several others. The Russian military had no immediate comment on the claim, but it has staunchly denied similar previous claims, insisting it hasn’t targeted residential areas.

The fighting in Idlib comes as the most severe test to Russia-Turkey ties since the crisis triggered by Turkey’s downing of a Russian warplane near the Syrian border in November 2015.

Russia responded with an array of sweeping economic sanctions, cutting the flow of its tourists to Turkey and banning most Turkish exports, a punishment that eventually forced Turkey to back off and offer apologies.

Turkey cannot afford a replay of that costly crisis, far less a military conflict with a nuclear power, but it has a strong position to bargain with.

Moscow needs Ankara as a partner in a Syrian settlement and Russia’s supply routes for its forces in Syria lie through the Turkish Straits.

Moscow also hopes to use Ankara in its standoff with the West.

Last year, Turkey became the first Nato country to take delivery of sophisticated Russian air defence missile systems, angering the US.

Turkey has put this deployment on hold amid the crisis in Idlib. – Reuters/PA