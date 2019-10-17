Turkey agrees to ceasefire in Syria, US vice-president says

Turkey has agreed to a ceasefire in Syria, US vice president Mike Pence has said.

The deal involves a five-day ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow for withdrawal of Kurdish forces, Mr Pence said during a press conference in Ankara following more than five hours of talks.

The US vice-president had travelled to Ankara on Thursday on a high-stakes mission to persuade Recep Tayyip Erdogan to halt Turkey’s military incursion into Syria.

He led a delegation including Mike Pompeo, secretary of state, and Robert O’Brien, US national security adviser. Their aim was to try to repair the damage critics say US President Donald Trump caused when he appeared to give a green light to Ankara by removing American troops from north-east Syria, where US-backed Kurdish forces had been fighting Isis.

Critics from across the political spectrum condemned the president’s actions, accusing Mr Trump of abandoning the Kurds, who have lost 11,000 lives battling the terror group.

On Twitter this evening, Mr Trump said there was “great news out of

Turkey”.

“Thank you to (Turkish President Tayyip) Erdogan,” Mr Trump said. “Millions of lives will be saved!”

Separately a Turkish official told Reuters that Turkey “got exactly what we wanted out of the meeting”. – Reuters