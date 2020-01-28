Trump unveils ‘realistic two-state solution’ for Middle East peace

Donald Trump has launched his “ultimate deal” for Middle East peace, saying his detailed 80-page plan would be a “realistic two-state solution” that had already been agreed to by Israel.

“Today Israel takes a big step towards peace,” Mr Trump said in a joint press conference with the Israeli prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, at the White House. “I was not elected to do small things or shy away from big problems,” he added.

He said Mr Netanyahu had already agreed to a map of how the region would look, with Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital” and that gives Israel extra territory.

US officials say Mr Trump’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan calls for the creation of a state of Palestine with its capital in portions of east Jerusalem, ending speculation as to whether his administration, in preparing a proposal without input from Palestinian leaders, would abandon a two-state resolution” to the conflict.

Mr Trump invited Mr Netanyahu and his main domestic opponent, Benny Gantz, to the White House this week to talk over the proposal. The Israeli politicians will face off against each other in an election on March 2nd, and Washington wanted to make sure the plan would be rolled out regardless of the result.

Mr Gantz later said the plan was a “significant and historic milestone” that he would work to implement if elected.

Palestinians leaders, however, were absent from any talks. They have long dismissed Mr Trump as biased against them, and pre-emptively rejected his proposal.

Saeb Erekat, the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, referred to it as a “hoax”. The Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, said it was “fraud on every count”.

Corruption indictments

Mr Trump and the plan’s chief architect, his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, have delayed the official rollout many times since they first began developing it in 2017.

Releasing it now has been interpreted as a way to distract from Mr Trump’s impeachment trial and to help his ally, Mr Netanyahu.

The 70-year-old Israeli leader faces three criminal corruption indictments and an uncertain election campaign in just over a month. On Tuesday, he begrudgingly dropped a request for parliamentary immunity after it appeared certain he would fail to garner enough votes.

The Palestinian prime minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, said the plan had more to do with Mr Trump and Mr Netanyahu’s legal woes than peace. “This is a plan to protect Trump from impeachment and protect Netanyahu from prison. It is not a Middle East peace plan,” he said.

Before Tuesday’s press conference, unconfirmed leaks suggested the measures would be extremely favourable to Israel, allowing it to annex much of the Palestinian territories, including Jewish settlements, and all of contested Jerusalem. The Palestinians would be granted some form of self-rule, but under tight restrictions.

Small protests erupted in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, with teenagers burning tyres in the street. Larger rallies are planned for Wednesday.

In Gaza, over which Israel maintains a tight blockade on people and goods, Ahmed Shafiq, a master’s student, said he felt wronged. “I cannot do anything to reject this plan. There is talk about depriving all rights. No one helps us. We feel we are alone,” he said.

“I am not against peace, but what is being talked about is not peace. Peace is not imposed on people.”

Emergency meeting

The two main Palestinian political factions, rivals Hamas and Fatah, agreed to hold a rare emergency meeting on Tuesday evening but it was unclear what impact it could have.

Mr Trump’s administration has promoted itself – especially to a large section of US evangelical voters who ardently back the Jewish state – as the most pro-Israel in the country’s history. Washington has already implemented a number of historic changes in the region.

It reversed decades of its policy by refraining from endorsing the internationally backed two-state solution. It has also recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, cut millions of dollars in aid to Palestinians, and announced it no longer views Israeli settlements in occupied territory as “inconsistent with international law”.

While it was rumoured the plan would favour settlers, a delegation of leaders from the settlements who travelled with Mr Netanyahu to Washington complained that Palestinians should not be allowed any type of country, even if it was territorially broken up and without an army or an airport.

It is understood Washington does not intend to press the Palestinians too hard to accept the plan. However, by releasing a detailed set of suggestions that are seen as strikingly favourable to Israeli ultranationalists, its publication will likely embolden the country’s rightwing government to take steps long seen as taboo.

Hours ahead of its announcement, several British charities, including Medical Aid for Palestinians and Care International UK, released a joint letter warning that the rights of Palestinians were in great danger.

“There is a major risk that the so-called ‘peace plan’, set to be released imminently, will lead to the formal annexation of Palestinian land, perpetual Israeli occupation, and the negation of Palestinians’ collective right to self-determination,” the letter said. – Guardian