Trump sends message to ‘brave, long-suffering people of Iran’ amid protests

US president Donald Trump has said his administration is closely following protests that erupted in Iran after that country’s government admitted its forces shot down a civilian Ukrainian airliner by mistake.

“To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I’ve stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage,” Trump wrote in a Twitter post on Saturday.

The comment followed the arrest of the UK’s ambassador to Iran during the anti-government protests, a move condemned as a “flagrant violation” of international law by British foreign secretary Dominic Raab.

Iranian students demonstrate following a tribute for the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737. Photograph: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images

Rob Macaire was held for over an hour on suspicion of organising, provoking and directing radical actions before being released, according to local reports.

Mr Raab said in a statement: “The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law.

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab calls brief detention of @HMATehran a “flagrant violation of international law.” Full statement: https://t.co/bcx5dYInUb — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) January 11, 2020

“The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment.

“It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forwards.”

According the Iranian Tasnim news agency, Mr Macaire was one of a number of people arrested in connection with protests at the Amir Kabir University.

It came as a wave of demonstrations broke out across the country in protest at the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner by Iranian missiles shortly after take off from Tehran airport.

The plane was shot down early on Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad; No-one was wounded in the attack on the bases.

Iran said on Saturday its military had shot down the plane killing all 176 aboard in a “disastrous mistake”, saying air defences were fired in error while on alert after its strikes on the US targets in Iraq.

It is understood that Mr Macaire had been attending what had been billed as a vigil for the victims of the crash. However the event quickly turned into a demonstration at which point Mr Macaire left.

It was as he was returning to the British embassy that he was arrested — although it is not clear who he was held by.

Following a number of urgent calls to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs he was eventually released and allowed to return to the embassy.– Reuters, PA