Trump says Syria will have ‘big price to pay’ over suspected chemical attack

US president Donald Trump on Sunday said Syrian president Bashar al-Assad will have a “big price to pay” for launching a suspected chemical attack on civilians in eastern Ghouta, and blamed Iran and Russian president Vladimir Putin for backing “animal Assad.”

The suspected chemical attack on a rebel-held town in eastern Ghouta has killed dozens of people, a medical relief organisation and a rescue service said.

“Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world,” Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

“President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay,” he wrote.

Assad’s regime described the reports as fabrications. The government said rebels in the eastern Ghouta town of Douma were collapsing and spreading false news.

A joint statement by the medical relief organisation Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) and the civil defence, which operates in rebel-held areas, said 49 people had died in the incident.

The Russian-backed Syrian state denied government forces had launched any chemical attack as the reports began circulating and said the rebels were collapsing and fabricating news.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. The lifeless bodies of around a dozen children, women and men, some of them with foam at the mouth, were shown in one video circulated by activists. “Douma city, April 7 ... there is a strong smell here,” a voice can be heard saying.

Britain’s foreign office also called the reports, if confirmed, “very concerning” and said “an urgent investigation is needed and the international community must respond. We call on the Assad regime and its backers, Russia and Iran, to stop the violence against innocent civilians?”

Russia, however, dismissed the reports. “We decidedly refute this information,” Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation centre in Syria, was cited as saying by Interfax news service.

One of President Donald Trump’s top homeland security advisers said on Sunday the Unites States will not rule out launching a missile attack in response to the reports about the suspected attack.

“I wouldn’t take anything off the table,” White House Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser Thomas Bossert said in an interview on ABC’s This Week.

“We are looking into the attack at this point,” he said, adding that the photos of the incident are “horrible.”

Syrian president Bashar al-Assad has won back control of nearly all of eastern Ghouta in a Russian-backed military campaign that began in February, leaving just Douma in rebel hands. After a lull of a few days, government forces began bombarding Douma again on Friday.

Deadly offensive

The offensive in Ghouta has been one of the deadliest of the seven-year-long war, killing more than 1,600 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which said it could not confirm whether chemical weapons had been used in the attack on Saturday.

The observatory’s director Rami Abdulrahman said 11 people had died in Douma as a result of suffocation caused by the smoke from conventional weapons being dropped by the government. It said a total of 70 people suffered breathing difficulties.

SAMS said a chlorine bomb hit Douma hospital, killing six people, and a second attack with “mixed agents” including nerve agents had hit a nearby building. Basel Termanini, the US-based vice president of SAMS, told Reuters another 35 people had been killed at a nearby apartment building, most of them women and children.

SAMS operates 139 medical facilities in Syria where it supports 1,880 medical personnel, according to its website.

“We are contacting the UN and the US government and the European governments,” he said by telephone.

Breathing difficulties

The joint statement from SAMS and the civil defence said medical centres had received more than 500 cases of people suffering breathing difficulties, frothing from the mouth and smelling of chlorine.

One of the victims was dead on arrival, and six died later, it said. Civil defence volunteers reported more than 42 cases of people dead at their homes showing the same symptoms, it said.

Syrian state news agency SANA said the rebel group in Douma, Jaish al-Islam, was making “chemical attack fabrications in an exposed and failed attempt to obstruct advances by the Syrian Arab army,” citing an official source.

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauret recalled a 2017 sarin gas attack in northwestern Syria that the West and the United Nations blamed on Assad’s government.

“The Assad regime and its backers must be held accountable and any further attacks prevented immediately,” she said.

“The United States calls on Russia to end this unmitigated support immediately and work with the international community to prevent further, barbaric chemical weapons attacks.”

The Syrian government has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons during the conflict. - Reuters