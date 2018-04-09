Trump condemns ‘heinous’ chemical attack in Syria

US president Donald Trump has condemned the “heinous” suspected poison gas attack in Syria and said he will make a decision on the US response within 48 hours.

Speaking in the White House Cabinet Room, Mr Trump vowed to find out who was responsible for the attack that reportedly killed at least 40 people.

Mr Trump said during a cabinet meeting with reporters: “If it’s Russia, if it’s Syria, if it’s Iran, if it’s all of them together, we’ll figure it out.”

Opposition activists said 40 people died in the chemical attack late on Saturday in the suburbs of the Syrian capital and blamed it on the Syrian government, which is closely allied with Russia.

The Syrian government denied its forces had launched any chemical assault, while Russia called the reports fake and warned against military action on the basis of “invented and fabricated excuses”.

The Syrian government launched an air and ground assault on Douma, the last rebel-held town in the eastern Ghouta district, on Friday.

Syria has blamed Israel for a missile attack on a central air base early on Monday that reportedly killed 14 people, including three Iranians.

Syrian state TV initially said the US was suspected of carrying out the missile attack on the T-4 airfield near Homs. The US denied attacking the Syrian base, and France also said its forces had not carried it out.

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

....to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

The Russian military, whose forces are supporting Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, said two Israeli F-15 war planes had carried out the strikes on the Syrian T-4 air base, the Interfax news agency reported.

Interfax cited the Russian defence ministry as saying the Israeli war planes had carried out the strikes from Lebanese air space, and that Syrian air defence systems had shot down five of eight missiles fired. Syrian state media, citing a military source, then carried a similar report.

“The Israeli aggression on the T4 airport was carried out with F-15 planes that fired several missiles from above Lebanese land,” state news agency Sana said. When asked earlier about the explosions from the air base, an Israeli spokeswoman declined to comment.

Israel had no immediate comment to the Syrian and Russian military charges.

Iran-backed militias

Israel has struck Syrian army locations many times in the course of the conflict, hitting convoys and bases of Iranian-backed militias that fight alongside Mr Assad’s forces.

Israel has accused Damascus of allowing Iran to set up a complex at the T-4 base to supply arms to its ally, Lebanon’s Shia Hizbullah.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitor, said at least 14 people were killed including some fighters of various nationalities, a reference to Iranian-backed Shia militia members, mostly from Iraq, Lebanon and Iran fighting alongside the Syrian army. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

A statement from the British foreign office said the UK and the US agreed the chemical attack beared the hallmarks of previous attacks carried out by Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Following a telephone call between British foreign minister Boris Johnson and acting US Secretary of State John Sullivan, a spokeswoman said:

“The foreign secretary and acting secretary of state agreed that, based on current media reports and reports from those on the ground, this attack bore hallmarks of previous chemical weapons attacks by the Assad regime.”

“They reiterated their commitment to standing up for the Chemical Weapons Convention and to ensuring that those responsible for this horrific attack are held to account.”

US government sources said Washington’s assessment of the Saturday attack was that chemical weapons were used. The European Union also said evidence pointed to the use of chemical weapons by Mr Assad’s forces.

A European diplomat said western allies would work on building a dossier based on photos, videos, witness testimony and satellite images of Syrian flights and helicopters. However, gaining access to samples on the ground would be difficult.

The UN Security Council will meet twice on Monday following rival requests by Russia and the United States. UN war crimes investigators had previously documented 33 chemical attacks in Syria, attributing 27 to the Assad government, which has repeatedly denied using the weapons. – Reuters