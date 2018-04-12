Trump casts doubt on timing of any Syria strike over gas attack

US president Donald Trump cast doubt on Thursday over the timing of his threatened strike on Syria in response to a reported poison gas attack, while France said it had proof of Syria’s guilt but needed to gather more information.

Fears of confrontation between Russia and the West have been running high since Mr Trump said on Wednesday that missiles “will be coming” after the suspected chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Douma on April 7th, and lambasted Moscow for standing by Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

“Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!” the US president said in his latest early morning tweet on Thursday.

French president Emmanuel Macron said in a television interview: “We have proof that last week, 10 days ago, chemical weapons were used, at least chlorine, and that they were used by the regime of Bashar al-Assad.”

A ‘red line’

Since his election last year, Mr Macron has said the use of chemical weapons against civilians in Syria was a “red line” and that France would retaliate militarily if it were proven. Despite repeated attacks in which chemical weapons were believed to have been been used, the Élysée until now has said France lacked absolute proof.

Mr Macron said he has discussed the Syrian crisis with Mr Trump every day this week. “Our teams are working very closely together. We will take decisions in due course, when we see what is most useful and most efficient.”

The French leader listed destroying the regime’s chemical weapons stocks as a major objective in Syria. Asked whether chemical weapons would be the target of air strikes, he replied, “When we decide to do so, and once we have verified all our information.”

Regardless of what happens, Mr Macron said, “France will not allow an escalation or anything that would damage the stability of the region. But we cannot allow regimes to commit crimes in defiance of international law.”

Mr Macron said France will continue to work through the United Nations to achieve ceasefires for civilian populations, and to promote the evacuation of civilians, particularly women and children, from eastern Ghouta and probably Idlib.

Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018 Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018 Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

British prime minister Theresa May prepared to convene a special cabinet meeting in the afternoon to weigh whether Britain should join the US and France in a possible military action. Ms May recalled ministers from their Easter holiday to debate action over what she has cast as a barbaric poison gas attack in Douma, then rebel-held, just east of the capital, Damascus.

Speaking in Dublin on Thursday following a meeting with German foreign minister Heiko Maas, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said: “We don’t see how a military escalation that would involve two of the most powerful countries in the world in a country already devastated by war helps the situation. I say that as a friend of the United States and as a friend of the United Kingdom. ”

Mr Maas also emphasised Germany’s desire to see a political rather than military solution to the current crisis.

There were signs on Thursday afternoon of a global effort to head off a direct confrontation between Russia and the West. The Kremlin said a crisis communications link with the US, created to avoid an accidental clash over Syria, was in use.

US Navy sailors man the rails aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook as the ship departs Larnaca, Cyprus, to move within striking range of Syria. Photograph: Getty Images

“The situation in Syria is horrific, the use of chemical weapons is something the world has to prevent,” Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said. “But also it’s a very, very delicate circumstance and we’ve got to make this judgment on a very careful, very deliberate, very well thought-through basis.”

Syria’s military has repositioned some air assets to avoid missile strikes, US officials told Reuters. Locating them alongside Russian military hardware might make Washington reluctant to hit them.

Russia, Assad’s most important ally in his seven-year-old war with rebels, said it had deployed military police in Douma on Thursday after the town was taken over by government forces. “They are the guarantors of law and order in the town,” RIA news agency quoted Russia’s defence ministry as saying.

Assad said any Western action “will contribute nothing but an increase in instability in the region, threatening international peace and security”, Syrian state TV reported.

The Russian military said it had observed movements of US Navy forces in the Gulf. Any US strike would probably involve the navy, given the risk to aircraft from Russian and Syrian air defences. A US guided-missile destroyer, the USS Donald Cook, is in the Mediterranean.

Moscow’s ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Zasypkin, warned on Wednesday any US missiles fired at Syria would be shot down and the launch sites targeted. The Syrian conflict has increasingly widened the rifts between Moscow, Washington and European powers and inflamed bitter rivalries that run across the Middle East.

Fabrication claim

Syria and its allies Russia and Iran say reports of the attack were fabricated by rebels and rescue workers in Douma and have accused the US of seeking to use it as a pretext to attack the government.

Nervous world stock markets showed signs of recovery after Trump signalled military strikes might not be imminent.

Syria, Iran and Russia say Israel was behind an air strike on a Syrian air base on Monday that killed seven Iranian military personnel, something Israel has neither confirmed nor denied.

Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone on Wednesday and urged him to do nothing to destabilise Syria. Netanyahu’s office said: “The prime minister reiterated that Israel will not allow Iran to establish a military presence in Syria.”

Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, said the Western threats were “based on lies” about the poison gas assault, after meeting Assad. He said later he hoped Syria’s army and its allies would drive US troops out of eastern Syria, and take Idlib in the northwest from rebels.

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said he had spoken to Mr Trump on Wednesday and would speak to Mr Putin on Thursday night about the chemical attack. Ms May has ordered British submarines to move within missile range of Syria in readiness for strikes against the Syrian military that could begin as early as Thursday night, London’s Daily Telegraph newspaper said on Wednesday.

The BBC reported that Ms May was ready to give the go-ahead for Britain to take part in military action. She would not seek approval from parliament, the BBC said. Opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said parliament must be consulted.

Parliament voted down British military action against Assad’s government in 2013 in an embarrassment for Ms May’s predecessor, David Cameron. That then deterred the US administration of Barack Obama from similar action.

Mr Davis said his decision then to vote against action was based on a lack of clear evidence and a lack of a clear plan. “Those two things, I’m assured, we will get an answer to today,” he said of Thursday’s cabinet meeting. – additional reporting Reuters