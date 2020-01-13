Trudeau tells Iran crash vigil he will pursue justice

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday told a vigil for some of those killed in an Iranian plane disaster that he would “pursue justice and accountability” for what happened.

Iran says it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian airliner on Wednesday, killing 176 people. Fifty-seven Canadians died, most of them of Iranian descent, in one of the biggest single losses of life Canada has suffered in 40 years.

“You may feel unbearably lonely, but you are not alone. Your entire country stands with you, tonight, tomorrow, and in all the years to come,” Mr Trudeau told a standing-room crowd of 2,300 in a basketball gymnasium in Edmonton, Alberta, home to 13 of the victims. Most had direct links to the University of Alberta.

As Mr Trudeau spoke, boxes of tissues were passed among the mourners who packed the bleachers. Black-rimmed photos of the dead stood on the stage, beside arrangements of rose petals, candles and plates of dates.

“This tragedy should have never occurred, and I want to assure you that you have my full support during this extraordinarily difficult time ... you give us purpose to pursue justice and accountability for you,” said Mr Trudeau, who has demanded Canada take part in the crash probe.

“We will not rest until there are answers.”

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney lamented an “epic demonstration of human folly.” Kenney, a political foe of Trudeau, told the vigil he was confident the prime minister would give his all to find out what happened.

Earlier in the day about 2,000 people packed into a Toronto university hall, voicing grief and rage.

“There is no justice in this world,” said Masoud Niknam, mourning his brother Farhad, a dentist and married father of two children.

“I don’t believe in anything anymore. We will have a hole in our hearts forever and that cannot be filled with anything.”

“Everybody is angry, everybody is upset. I haven’t seen Iranian people like this since 1979, the revolution,” said Mehrdad Ariannejad, CEO of Tirgan, a non-profit organisation that organised the Toronto memorial.

The memorials follow several days of grief in Canada, including candlelight vigils in many cities.

Shots fired

Iran was facing a renewed crisis on Monday with authorities using teargas to break up a second straight day of protests in Tehran and demonstrations spreading to other cities, as the nation’s leadership struggled to contain public anger over the Iranian military’s shooting down of a commercial airliner with 176 people on board.

Videos posted on social media, posted late on Sunday, had recorded gunshots fired in the vicinity of protests and showed pools of blood. They also showed images of wounded people being carried by others. Reuters could not authenticate the footage.

Police in the Iranian capital did not fire on protesters and officers have been under orders to show restraint, Tehran’s police chief said in a statement carried by the state broadcaster’s website on Monday.

“At protests, police absolutely did not shoot because the capital’s police officers have been given orders to show restraint,” said Hossein Rahimi, head of the Tehran police.

Iranian demonstrators set alight a Union Jack in front of the British embassy in Iran’s capital Tehran. Photograph: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty

Britain also found itself caught up in the furore as pro-regime protesters set alight a union jack flag in front of the UK embassy in Tehran after the British ambassador was briefly detained the night before and accused of co-ordinating protests, which he denies.

Chanting “death to Britain”, up to 200 protesters including members of a pro-regime paramilitary organisation rallied outside the mission calling for it to be closed a day after Rob Macaire was arrested. He was later summoned by the Iranian foreign ministry. – Reuters/Guardian