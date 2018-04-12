Theresa May to hold special cabinet meeting on Syria crisis

British prime minister Theresa May summoned her senior ministers to a special cabinet meeting to discuss joining the US and France in possible military action against Syria after a suspected poison gas attack on civilians.

This comes after US president Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday of imminent military action in Syria, declaring that missiles “will be coming” and lambasting Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking in Dublin on Thursday following a meeting with German foreign minister Heiko Mass, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said: “We don’t see how a military escalation that would involve two of the most powerful countries in the world in a country already devastated by war helps the situation. I say that as a friend of the United States and as a friend of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Mass also emphasised Germany’s desire to see a political rather than military solution to the current crisis.

Mrs May recalled the ministers from their Easter holiday for a special cabinet meeting in Downing Street later on Thursday to discuss Britain’s response to what she has cast she was ready to give the go-ahead for Britain to take part in action led by the United States without seeking prior approval from parliament.

Downing Street spokesmen repeatedly declined to comment on that report. “The chemical weapons attack that took place on Saturday in Douma in Syria was a shocking and barbaric act,” Mrs May told reporters on Wednesday. “All the indications are that the Syrian regime was responsible.”

Mr Trump also spoke to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan about the Syrian crisis on Wednesday, with the pair agreeing to stay in close touch, the White House said in a statement.

“President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to discuss the current crisis in Syria. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact about the situation,” the White House said, providing no further details.

The White House has pushed back against suggestions that Mr Trump had broadcast his plans for military strikes via Twitter, saying he had not laid out a timetable for action, that all options were still on the table and he was assessing how to respond.

Mr Trump’s tweet was reacting to a warning from Russia that any US missiles fired at Syria over the deadly assault on Saturday on the rebel enclave of Douma near Damascus would be shot down and the launch sites targeted.

His comments raised the prospect of direct conflict over Syria for the first time between the two world powers backing opposing sides in the seven-year-old civil war, which has aggravated instability across the Middle East.

Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and “smart!” You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018 Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’,” Mr Trump wrote on Twitter.

“You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” Mr Trump tweeted, referring to Moscow’s alliance with Assad.

In response, Russia’s foreign ministry said: “Smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, not towards the lawful government”.

Damascus and Moscow have denied any responsibility and say the incident is bogus.

Russian military police have been deployed in the Syrian town of Douma as of Thursday, RIA news agency reported, citing Russia’s defence ministry.

“They are the guarantors of law and order in the town,” the ministry was quoted as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported that Syrian government forces had taken full control over Douma, which was the last rebel stronghold in the eastern Ghouta enclave outside Damascus.

“The raised state flag over a building in the town of Douma has heralded the control over this location and therefore over the whole of eastern Ghouta,” Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation centre in Syria, was quoted as saying.

Oil prices jumped to their highest level in more than three years on Wednesday after Mr Trump’s warning, and US stock index futures fell sharply due to alarm about a possible Russian-US conflict over Syria.

Highly toxic

The WHO said 43 people had died in Saturday’s attack on Douma from “symptoms consistent with exposure to highly toxic chemicals”, and more than 500 had been treated.

The WHO cautioned that it has no formal role in forensic inquiries into the use of chemical weapons.

International inspectors are seeking clearance from Damascus to visit Douma under safe conditions to determine whether globally banned munitions were used, though they will not assign blame.

Moscow and Washington blocked attempts by each other at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday to set up international investigations into chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

The Security Council is scheduled to meet on Thursday at the request of Bolivia, which wants to discuss the escalation of rhetoric over Syria and threats of unilateral military action.

Airlines cautious

With tensions growing, however, European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol warned airlines to exercise caution in the eastern Mediterranean due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria over the next 72 hours.

Both Russia and Iran, Mr Assad’s other main ally, have in recent days warned his enemies against military action, underlining their commitment to the Syrian government they have armed and supported through years of conflict.

Ali Akbar Velayati, the top adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said during a visit to Damascus on Tuesday that an Israeli attack on an air base in Syria on Monday would “not remain without response”.

Israel held top-level security consultations on Wednesday on the possibility it could be targeted by Syria or Iran if the United States strikes Syrian government forces.

Syria’s Russian-supplied air defences shot down an Israeli F-16 jet in February during a bombing run against what Israel described as Iranian-backed positions in Syria.

Last year, the United States carried out strikes from two Navy destroyers against a Syrian air base after another toxic gas attack on a rebel-controlled pocket. –Reuters