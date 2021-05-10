Tensions flare in Gaza Strip as rocket fire met with Israeli air strikes

Israel and militants in the Gaza Strip appeared on the brink of a wider conflagration on Monday night after the militants fired rockets towards Israel and Israel responded with air strikes.

At least nine people were killed in Gaza, including three children. Israel denied responsibility for the children’s deaths, saying a Hamas rocket which fell short caused the deaths.

Egypt and Qatar began mediation efforts to stop the conflict escalating further but the Israeli military ruled out an immediate truce.

“In the next few days, Hamas will feel the long arm of the Israeli army. It won’t take a few minutes, it will take a few days,” said military spokesman Hidai Zilberman.

He said the military is preparing for a wide range of possibilities, including a wider conflict with a ground operation, as well as a return of targeted killings of top militant leaders.

“Everything is on the table,” he said.

Reports from Gaza said militant fighters had gone underground.

Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad took responsibility for the rocket fire, saying that it was “in response to [Israeli] crimes and aggression against the holy city [Jerusalem] and harassment of our people in Sheikh Jarrah and the Al-Aqsa mosque”.

One projectile landed close to a home in a community close to Jerusalem.

Ultimatum

Monday’s upsurge in violence came after Israel refused an ultimatum from Gaza’s Hamas rulers to withdraw its forces from the flashpoint Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) area of Jerusalem’s Old City, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, site of the Al-Aqsa mosque, and from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood where Palestinian families are threatened with eviction from their homes.

The ultimatum came after more than 300 Palestinians, along with more than 20 Israeli police officers, were hurt in renewed clashes on Monday in Jerusalem, which has seen days of violent clashes. The police had earlier closed off the Harm al-Sharif area in an effort to ease tensions – an effort which appeared to have backfired.

Earlier, police diverted a march by Jewish nationalists away from the flashpoint Damascus Gate entrance to the historic Old City and the Muslim quarter, prompting the organisers to cancel the annual Flag March procession, which the Palestinians view as a provocation.

Reinforcements

Massive police reinforcements were sent to Jerusalem and the army also beefed up its forces in the West Bank.

The Gaza border had witnessed an upsurge in violence over the last few days with sporadic rocket fire into Israel and a resumption of the launching of incendiary balloons which caused widespread destruction of Israeli crops.

In response to the Hamas ultimatum Israel braced itself for the possibility of rocket fire from Gaza towards central Israel. Planes entering and leaving Israel were diverted north of Ben Gurion international airport, further away from Gaza.

The army ordered all schools within a 40km radius of Gaza to close on Tuesday.