Tánaiste summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza deaths

This morning – and ahead of briefing cabinet colleagues – the Tánaiste summoned Israeli ambassador Zeev Boker to Ireland to Iveagh House to express Ireland’s shock and dismay at the level of death and injury yesterday on the Gaza Strip and to call for restraint from Israel in the hours and days ahead.

The ambassador has been informed of Irish demands for an independent international investigation into yesterday’s deaths lead by the UN.

The Irish mission in Ramallah reports that emergency responders in Gaza and the strip’s health services are overwhelmed with the level of casualties. The health system was already facing major challenges due to lack of equipment and essential medicines.

Ireland is also very disturbed by the injuries suffered by health workers as reported by the WHO: 211 recorded attacks against health workers in Gaza, attending the large numbers of injured during mass demonstrations at the border fence. Nine sustained bullet wounds, 13 were injured by tear gas canisters and 189 suffered with tear gas inhalation. 25 ambulances were also damaged.