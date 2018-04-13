Syria: US, UK will seek to deter ‘further use of chemical weapons’

Theresa May and Donald Trump have agreed that the use of chemical weapons must not go unchallenged after the UK prime minister won the backing of her cabinet for action to prevent their further use in Syria.

The two leaders also said there was a need “to deter the further use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime”, as they pledged to work together on the international response to the suspected chemical weapons attack.

A team of inspectors from the international chemical weapons watchdog is due to begin an investigation into the suspected chemical weapons attack near Damascus. It comes as Russia warned of the potential for “a dangerous escalation” in the area.

Russia has been granted a request for the United Nations Security Council to meet on Friday for fresh discussions on Syria.

Following a two-hour emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday, Downing Street said ministers had agreed it was “highly likely” Syrian president Bashar al-Assad was responsible for the attack on Saturday on the rebel-held town of Douma which reportedly left dozens dead.

‘Unchallenged’

In a statement issued following the meeting, it said there had been agreement around the cabinet table that such actions should not go “unchallenged” and that the UK would continue to work with the US and France to co-ordinate an international response.

Ms May and the US president spoke hours after the meeting and reiterated that the use of chemical weapons should not go unchallenged.

Mr Trump was also due to hold further talks with French president Emmanuel Macron, after a meeting of his national security team ended without a “final decision” on how to respond to events in Syria.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Ms May of “waiting for instructions” from Mr Trump on what to do over Syria.

“Further UK military intervention in Syria’s appalling multi-sided war risks escalating an already devastating conflict,” he said. “Even US defence secretary James Mattis has said we ‘don’t have evidence’ and warned further military action could ‘escalate out of control’.”

The largest US air and naval strike force since the 2003 Iraq war was said to be heading towards Syria, according to reports in the UK, paving the way for strikes within the next three days.

Separate reports by US media said Mr Trump was considering striking eight Syrian targets, including two airfields, a research centre and a chemical weapons facility.

Mr Trump appeared to row back from a suggestion on Wednesday that missile strikes were imminent, insisting in his latest tweet that he had never set out a timetable for military action.

“Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!” he wrote.

Positive samples

US broadcaster NBC quoted US officials familiar with the intelligence as saying they had now obtained blood and urine samples which had tested positive for chemical weapons.

That assessment appeared to echo what Mr Macros had said about havng proff that “at least chlorine” was used in the attack by the regime.

The White House said it was still assessing the evidence after its security council meeting on Thursday.

A team from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is due to start its investigation in Syria on Saturday.

The Syrian government said it would facilitate the mission’s investigation. Allies Syria and Russia deny any such attack, which activists say killed more than 43 people last weekend, took place.

Douma and the sprawling eastern Ghouta region had been under rebel control since 2012 and was a thorn in the side of Assad’s government, threatening his regime with missiles and potential advances for years.

The government’s capture of Douma, the last town held by the rebels in eastern Ghouta, marked a major victory for the president. - PA