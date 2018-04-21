Syria conflict: Inspectors leave for site of alleged gas attack

The Russian foreign ministry said a special commission from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) left on Saturday morning for the site of the alleged gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma.

Meanwhile, rebels have started to evacuate three towns in the eastern Qalamoun region in the Damascus countryside, according to Syrian state media.

Several buses left the towns of Ruhaiba, Jayroud and al-Nasriya carrying hundreds of rebels and their families to opposition territory in north Syria, said Al-Ikhbariya TV.

The station said there could be 3,200 rebels leaving the three towns on Saturday.

It said the evacuations will continue for three days. Syrian government forces will take over the towns once the departures are complete.

The evacuations are the latest in a string of population transfers across the Syrian capital that have displaced more than 60,000 people as the government reconsolidates control.

– Reuters and PA