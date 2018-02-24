Suspect quizzed over Filipina maid found dead in freezer

A suspect in the death of a Filipina maid whose body was found stuffed in a freezer in Kuwait is being questioned in Beirut.

A senior official with Lebanon’s General Security Directorate refused to provide details other than that the man is being held by the agency and is being interrogated.

A judicial official said on Saturday that Lebanese citizen Nader Essam Assaf was handed over by Syrian authorities to Lebanon on Friday.

He added that the man’s Syrian wife is in Syria.

Mr Assaf and his wife are suspects in the death of Joanna Demafelis.

On Friday, the Philippines foreign secretary said the suspect is under arrest in Lebanon. – (PA)