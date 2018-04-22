Suicide bomber kills at least 31 in Afghan capital

A suicide bomber has killed at least 31 people and wounded more than 50 outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on a project of key importance to the credibility of President Ashraf Ghani’s Western-backed government, which has pledged to hold parliamentary elections this year.

An Interior Ministry spokesman said a bomber on foot approached the centre where officials had been issuing identity cards as part of a process of registering voters for the election scheduled for October.

The explosion destroyed cars and shattered windows in nearby buildings, leaving rubble strewn across the street.

It was the most serious attack in Kabul since about 100 people were killed in January by a bomb concealed in an ambulance.

After weeks of relative calm, the blast took place in Dasht-e Barchi, an area of western Kabul inhabited by many members of the mainly Shi’ite Hazara minority, which has been repeatedly hit by attacks claimed by Islamic State.

“There were women, children. Everyone had come to get their identity cards,” said one man who had been near the blast, which occurred despite heightened security measures following the January attack.

Voter registration centres have been set up across Afghanistan ahead of long-delayed parliamentary and district council elections due to be held in October and there have been serious concerns that militants might attack them.

Mr Ghani has been under heavy pressure from his international partners to ensure the elections are held this year, ahead of a presidential election due in 2019, although there has been widespread scepticism that they will take place.

Unless the process of registering millions of voters, many of whom do not have national identity cards, can be completed before winter sets, the vote would almost certainly have to be postponed until next year. – Reuters