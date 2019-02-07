Saudis undermined Khashoggi murder investigation, says UN expert

A United Nations-led inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Thursday that evidence pointed to a brutal crime “planned and perpetrated” by Saudi officials.

Agnes Callamard – the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions – made her assessment on Thursday after visiting Turkey. She plans to present a final report to the UN Human Rights Council in June.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who wrote critically about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shaking hands with UN special rapporteur Agnes Callamard in Ankara on January 28th. Photograph: Cem Ozdel/Turkish Foreigner Ministry/AFP/Getty Images

Ms Callamard said in a statement: “Evidence collected during my mission to Turkey shows prime facie case that Mr Khashoggi was the victim of a brutal and premeditated killing, planned and perpetrated by officials of the state of Saudi Arabia.”

She said “woefully inadequate time and access was granted to Turkish investigators to conduct a professional and effective crime-scene examination and search required by international standards for investigation”.

Saudi officials had “seriously undermined” and delayed Turkey’s efforts to investigate the crime scene at its Istanbul consulate for 13 days last October, she said.

Ms Callamard, reporting on a week-long mission with her team of three experts to Turkey, said that they had had access to part of “chilling and gruesome audio material” of Khashoggi’s death obtained by the Turkish intelligence agency.

The Saudi government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

US intelligence agencies believe Crown Prince Mohammed ordered an operation to kill Khashoggi and say his body was dismembered and removed to a location still publicly unknown. Riyadh denies the prince had any involvement in the murder.

A Saudi public prosecutor’s spokesman said late last year that 21 Saudis had been taken into custody over the case, 11 of whom had been indicted and referred to trial. The prosecutor has said authorities were seeking the death penalty for five of the 11 indicted suspects.

Ms Callamard said that she had “major concerns” about the fairness of proceedings for the 11 Saudis facing trial and had sought an official visit to the kingdom. – AP/Reuters