Saudi Arabia ‘intercepts missile’ close to capital

Saudi Arabia’s air defence intercepted a missile, fired from Yemen, close to the capital Riyadh on Saturday, al-Arabiya TV reported.

State-owned al-Ekhbariya TV said it was brought down north of King Khaled Airport and there were no casualties reported.

If the missile was fired from Yemen it would represent an escalation of a conflict that began in 2015 when Saudi Arabia began a military intervention in the Yemeni civil war.

Earlier on Saturday, a Saudi-led military coalition said an air strike that hit a market in Yemen’s northern Saadah province was a legitimate military target. On Wednesday, medics and a Reuters witness said an air strike carried out by the coalition killed 26 people at a hotel and an adjoining market.

The attack, which struck the Sahar district of the vast territory that borders Saudi Arabia, demolished the budget hotel and reduced market stalls outside to a heap of twisted sheet metal.

The coalition statement reviewed the incident and quoted its spokesman as saying the target was the gathering point for some armed Houthi militants.

The military alliance led by Saudi Arabia has launched thousands of air strikes against Yemen’s armed Houthi movement, which hails from Saadah and now controls much of the country.

– Reuters