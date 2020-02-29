Russia and Turkey agree to reduce tensions in Syria – Russian ministry

Russia and Turkey have agreed to reduce tensions on the ground in Syria’s Idlib province while continuing military action there, the Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday following several days of talks in Ankara. “Concrete steps to achieve lasting stability in the Idlib de-escalation zone were considered,” the ministry said. “Both sides confirmed their goal to reduce tensions ‘on the ground’ while continuing the fight against terrorists.”

Turkey’s defence ministry said one of its soldiers has been killed and two injured by Syrian government shelling, the latest fatality after 33 Turkish troops were killed in an air strike in Syria earlier this week.

The announcement also said Turkish forces hit Syrian government targets and a number of Syrian troops were “neutralised”.

Syrian government forces have been on a weeks-long offensive into Idlib province, the country’s last rebel stronghold, which borders Turkey. Thousands of Turkish soldiers are deployed inside rebel-controlled areas of Idlib province, which is dominated by al Qaida-linked militants.

On Thursday, at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in air strikes in Idlib, blamed on the Syrian government.

The deaths — the highest number in a single day since Turkey first intervened in Syria in 2016 — were the most serious escalation between Turkish and Russian-backed Syrian forces. It has raised the prospect of an all-out war with millions of Syrian civilians trapped in the middle.

It remained unclear whether Syrian or Russian jets carried out the strike, but Russia denied its aircraft were responsible.

Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had given the Syrian government until the end of the month to pull back from areas captured in Idlib, threatening large-scale military action if they did not, but any large-scale Turkish military action risks more loss of life among Turkish soldiers, and it is not clear what Mr Erdogan might do. He has kept unusually silent since the 33 deaths.

Since the start of February, 55 Turkish soldiers have been killed after Turkey began reinforcing its forces in Idlib. It was a bid to thwart the Syrian government offensive, which began in early December.

Migrants clash with Greek police

The Syrian advance into Idlib has pushed nearly 950,000 displaced civilians towards the Turkish border amid cold winter weather.

Meanwhile, in Turkey, refugees camped overnight beside the border with Greece after hundreds headed to the frontier when Ankara said it would no longer prevent them crossing.

Footage on Turkish television showed dozens of refugees huddled around fires in woods on the border. Mr Erdogan, whose country already hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, has long threatened to “open the gates” for millions to flee to Europe unless more international support was provided.

Greece and Bulgaria increased security at their borders with Turkey as hundreds of people boarded buses in Istanbul, apparently headed for the Greek border or the Turkish coast opposite the Greek islands.

Greek police fired teargas against groups of migrants throwing stones on its border with Turkey, live images from Greece’s Skai TV showed. It showed groups of people hurling stones towards Greek police from the Turkish side of the border on Saturday morning. Media were not permitted to approach from the Greek side of the border by authorities and were being kept about a kilometer away. A Reuters witness said the area smelled heavily of teargas.

Greece said on Saturday that it was determined to protect its borders after migrants attempted to cross into the country from Turkey. “The government will do whatever it takes to protect its borders,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters. In the past 24 hours, he said, Greek authorities had averted attempts by 4,000 people to cross. “This has nothing to do with Idlib,” he said.

Greek police said an estimated 1,200 people had gathered on the Turkish side of the Kastanies border crossing late on Friday and periodically tried to push through. –PA and Reuters