Netanyahu given two weeks to form new Israeli government

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday won another chance to form a coalition government despite his upcoming trial on corruption charges, bringing him closer to a fifth term after more than a year of political stalemate.

Seventy-two of the Knesset’s 120 lawmakers signed on to Mr Netanyahu’s candidacy after parliament passed legislation approving details of a power-sharing deal between the premier’s right-wing Likud party and centrist rival Benny Gantz’s Blue and White.

President Reuven Rivlin, who oversees the coalition negotiations, then gave Mr Netanyahu a mandate to form a government within two weeks.

Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gantz, who have fought three inconclusive elections since April 2019, plan to swear in their new coalition next Wednesday. Their deal would see Mr Netanyahu serving as prime minister for 18 months after which Mr Gantz would take over.

Mr Gantz had previously balked at entering a partnership with Mr Netanyahu, who has been indicted on graft charges. He reversed course last month, saying that a unity government was needed to head off economic damage from the coronavirus crisis.

Their coalition deal cleared a legal hurdle on Wednesday when Israel’s supreme court dismissed challenges by opposition figures and watchdogs and ruled Mr Netanyahu could form a government even as he faces an indictment for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Mr Netanyahu ( 70) has denied any wrongdoing ahead of his trial, which is due to open on May 24th. – Reuters