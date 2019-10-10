More than 100 ‘terrorists’ killed in Turkish offensive in Syria, says Erdogan

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said 109 “terrorists” have been killed since Ankara launched an offensive into Syria.

He also warned the EU not to call the operation an “invasion”, and renewed his threat to let Syrian refugees flood Europe.

He hit out after Finnish prime minister Antti Rinne, whose country currently holds the European Union’s rotating presidency, condemned the offensive and urged the cessation of hostilities.

Mr Erdogan was speaking to his ruling party officials, and stressed the need for Turkey to prevent the creation of a “terror state” along its border with Syria.

But reports on the ground did not indicate anything remotely close to such a large number of casualties.

At least 23 fighters with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and eight civilians, two them SDF administrators, have been killed, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Turkish forces began a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria on Wednesday under the cover of air strikes and artillery shelling.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu said Turkey-allied Syrian opposition fighters had “cleared of terror” two villages across the border in Syria — meaning there are no more Syrian Kurdish fighters in those areas.

Major Youssef Hammoud, a spokesman for Turkey-backed Syrian rebels, had earlier tweeted they were in Yabisa, near the town of Tal Abyad, describing it as “the first village to win freedom”. They later entered and “cleared” Tel Fander.

Turkey’s long-awaited offensive in northeast Syria defied an international outcry over the threat the operation posed to US-backed Kurdish forces in the region and to the broader campaign against Islamic State jihadis.

The offensive began with Turkish air strikes on towns across the border area in Syria, sending civilians fleeing for safety. Videos on social media showed people streaming out of the town of Ras al-Ayn where early bombings were heard.

Shortly before 10.30pm local time, the Turkish defence ministry announced that the ground operation had begun.

Mr Erdogan said the operation - code named Peace Spring - would “eliminate the terror threat towards our country” from Kurdish militants and Isis.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Erdogan said Turkey would destroy the “terror corridor” some fighters were seeking to establish on the country’s southern border. The Turkish president said he would finally establish his desired “safe zone” in northern Syria that would allow refugees to return home, adding Turkey’s aim was to “bring peace to the region”.

Domestic security

But Mr Erdogan’s claims were quickly countered by Nato allies, including the US, where Donald Trump said Washington “does not endorse this attack” and called the operation “a bad idea” - even though he appeared to give the green light to just such an offensive when he spoke to Mr Erdogan on Sunday.

Most military allies who have fought Islamic State (also known as Isis) for years fear the Turkish offensive could allow the Islamist group’s fighters to return to the region, which once was home to its self-proclaimed capital of Raqqa.

In addition, the Kurdish fighters who proved effective at countering Isis in northern Syria are seen as the primary targets of the Turkish offensive, since Mr Erdogan views most armed Kurdish groups in the region as a threat to domestic security.

erdogan tweet The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Syrian National Army, just launched #OperationPeaceSpring against PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists in northern Syria. Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 9, 2019

The US military has moved some foreign Isis fighters who were being held by US-allied Kurdish forces in north-east Syria out of the country, concerned that the captives might escape following the Turkish incursion.

“In case the Kurds or Turkey lose control, the United States has already taken the 2 ISIS militants tied to beheadings in Syria, known as the Beetles [SIC], out of that country and into a secure location controlled by the US,” Donald Trump, US president, tweeted. The Beatles is the moniker given to four British Isis militants who were involved in the execution of western hostages.

Mr Trump did not specify where the Isis militants had been taken.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Mr Trump defended US policy towards Kurds, saying Washington had spend “tremendous amounts of money” arming and funding them. “The Kurds are fighting for their land...As somebody wrote in a very powerful article today, they didn’t help us in the Second World War, they didn’t help us with Normandy as an example... But they were there to help us with their land, and that’s a different thing,” Mr Trump said. “With all of that being said we like the Kurds.”

Australia deeply troubled

The EU called on Ankara to stop its “unilateral military action” and warned the operation risked “providing fertile ground for the resurgence” of Isis. Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, said: “If the Turkish plan involves the creation of a so-called safe zone, don’t expect the European Union to pay for any of it.”

Australia said it was deeply troubled by the military operation.

“Actions of this nature will have grave consequences for regional security and could significantly undermine the gains made by the international coalition in its fight against Da’esh, which remains a serious threat to regional peace and security despite its territorial defeat,” said Scott Morrison.

Local media reported air strikes as far east as Qamishli, near the Iraqi border - a claim confirmed by two people in the town. But military analysts said they expected the initial focus for the main offensive, which will be conducted with the help of Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, to be on a 100km-wide region between the towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn.

Several dozen US special forces that had been based in the area were moved this week in response to an order from Mr Trump before the assault. Kurdish forces had already removed heavy weapons under a safety mechanism deal that failed to assuage Ankara.

“We will preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and liberate local communities from terrorists,” Mr Erdogan said.

Disaster in the making

Despite Mr Trump’s disavowal of the Turkish offensive, the US president has faced a barrage of criticism from even his own political allies in Congress for signalling his assent for the operation after a weekend conversation with Mr Erdogan.

Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator who is close to Mr Trump, has been highly critical of the president’s agreement to withdraw US special forces, and described Wednesday’s offensive as a “disaster” in the making. Mr Graham on Wednesday teamed up with Chris Van Hollen, a Democratic senator from Maryland, to introduce a bill proposing “severe” sanctions on Turkey. They said they expected the measure to draw broad bipartisan support.

Mr Trump has attempted to reassure critics by saying he would punish Mr Erdogan if he failed to live up to international commitments, a point the US president reiterated shortly after the offensive began.

“Turkey has committed to protecting civilians, protecting religious minorities, including Christians, and ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place - and we will hold them to this commitment,” Mr Trump said. “Turkey is now responsible for ensuring all Isis fighters being held captive remain in prison and that Isis does not reconstitute in any way, shape or form. We expect Turkey to abide by all of its commitments, and we continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Other Nato allies expressed far more outrage. German foreign minister Heiko Maas said Turkey ran the risk that it would “further destabilise the region and strengthen Isis”.

France has asked the UN Security Council to meet on Thursday to discuss Turkey’s offensive, with armed forces minister Florence Parly labelling Ankara’s operation as “dangerous”.

Speaking shortly before the assault was launched, Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, insisted that the operation was “our right, stemming from the UN charter, UN Security Council decisions and international law.” He said that his nation’s “sole target” was “terrorists” in north-east Syria.

Mr Trump has faced accusations of abandoning the Syrian Democratic Forces.

No green light

The Kurdish-dominated group was trained and equipped by the US and spearheaded the fight against Isis in north-east Syria.

But Ankara views the group’s Kurdish elements as terrorists with intimate links to militants who have waged a bloody 35-year insurgency on Turkish soil. It was enraged by the decision by the US, a fellow Nato member, to support Kurdish forces in Syria - and has long vowed to attack.

In an interview with PBS News, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo defended Mr Trump’s decision to move US troops, and said the US mission had been to “take down the caliphate”.

“On the phone call on Sunday night, it became very clear that there were American soldiers that were going to be at risk and the president made a decision to put them in a place where they were out of harm’s way,” Mr Pompeo said.

When Mr Pompeo was asked if he still viewed the YPG as US allies, he replied: “The Turks have a legitimate security concern . . . They have a terrorist threat to their south.”

Mr Pompeo said the US had not given Turkey the “green light” for its offensive in Syria.

Wednesday’s operation drew cautious pushback from Moscow and Tehran - two key backers of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad that have also forged co-operation with Turkey in Syria in recent years.

Russian president Vladimir Putin urged Turkey to “carefully weigh the situation so as not to damage the overall efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis”, the Kremlin said. Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian president, called on Turkey to reconsider its decision to launch an offensive that he said could create “new problems” for the region’s security.

Aid organisations, meanwhile, were concerned about the humanitarian impact of a new front in an eight-year civil war that has already cost half a million lives.

Non-governmental organisations have estimated there are just under 500,000 people living within 5km of the Syrian-Turkish border east of the Euphrates river, including about 91,000 people who have fled there from other parts of Syria.

The New York-based International Rescue Committee said it was “deeply concerned”,

“A military offensive could displace 300,000 people and disrupt life-saving humanitarian services, including the IRC’s,” it said.

The offensive, which comes at a time when Turkey’s economy is recovering from last year’s painful currency crisis, also put fresh pressure on the lira. The currency slipped 0.6 per cent against the dollar on Wednesday to reach its weakest level since mid-June, according to Refinitiv data. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019 and PA