Missiles launched at Iraq air base housing US troops

Rockets were fired upon a major US airbase in Iraq overnight, amid heightened tension in the Middle East following the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani last week.

In a statement carried on Iranian state TV, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had fired “tens of ground-to-ground missiles” at the al-Asad base which houses US troops in the west of the country.

There were unconfirmed reports at least six rockets had landed at the al-Asad air base. However, CNN reported that up to 10 rockets had been fired.

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.”

The US military had been on high alert throughout the day about possible Iranian drone strikes aimed at US bases in the Middle East, such as those in Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Approximately 5,000 US troops are stationed in Iraq, with approximately 50,000 troops across the Middle East.

The development came hours after President Donald Trump said he was “totally prepared” for any Iranian retaliation for the killing of Suleimani, describing the slain general as a “monster”.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Mr Trump insisted that the US decision to target and kill the top Iranian commander last week was retaliatory. “He was planning a very big attack, a very bad attack for us and other people, and we stopped it,” he said.

“We saved a lot of lives by terminating his life. We did ourselves and we did a lot of countries a big favour…He was a monster. And he’s no longer a monster. He’s dead.”

Al-Asad air base is in Iraq’s western Anbar province. It was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.

It later saw US troops stationed there amid the fight against the so-called Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

State TV said the operation’s name was Martyr Suleimani. It said the Guard’s aerospace division, which controls Iran’s missile programme, launched the attack. – Additional reporting: Associated Press

More to follow