Lebanon’s prime minister designate resigns amid impasse

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate has resigned amid a political impasse over government formation, nearly a month after he took on the role.

Mustapha Adib’s announcement deals a blow to French president Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to break a dangerous political stalemate in the crisis-hit country.

The French leader has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a cabinet made up of independent specialists who can work on enacting urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a devastating economic and financial crisis, worsened by an explosion on August 4th in the capital Beirut. – PA