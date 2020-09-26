Lebanon’s prime minister designate resigns amid impasse
France had been trying to help break political stalemate in crisis-hit country
Lebanon’s president Michel Aoun (left) meeting with prime minister designate Mustapha Adib at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images
Lebanon’s prime minister-designate has resigned amid a political impasse over government formation, nearly a month after he took on the role.
Mustapha Adib’s announcement deals a blow to French president Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to break a dangerous political stalemate in the crisis-hit country.
The French leader has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a cabinet made up of independent specialists who can work on enacting urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from a devastating economic and financial crisis, worsened by an explosion on August 4th in the capital Beirut. – PA