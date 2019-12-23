Khashoggi murder: Saudi Arabia sentences five to death for killing

Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.

The country’s public prosecutor said on Monday a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser was investigated but not charged.

Mr Khashoggi was a US resident and critic of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler. He was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd, 2018, where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding.

His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.

The killing caused a global uproar, tarnishing the crown prince’s image. The CIA and some Western governments have said they believe Prince Mohammed ordered the killing, but Saudi officials say he had no role.

Eleven Saudi suspects were put on trial over his death in secretive proceedings in Riyadh.

Saudi public prosecutor Shalaan al-Shalaan, reading out the preliminary verdict in the trial, also said Saud al-Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, had been investigated but was not charged and was released.

Prince Mohammed drew international condemnation over the killing because several Saudi agents involved worked directly for him.

The kingdom denies he had any involvement or knowledge of the operation.

The court also ruled the Saudi consul-general in Istanbul at the time, Mohammed al-Otaibi, was not guilty. He was released from prison after the verdicts were announced, according to state TV.

After holding nine sessions, the trial concluded that there was no previous intent by those found guilty to murder, according to state TV.

The trials of the accused were carried out in near-total secrecy, although a handful of diplomats, including from Turkey, as well as members of Mr Khashoggi’s family, were allowed to attend the sessions.

Mr Khashoggi had walked into his country’s consulate in Istanbul to collect documents that would allow him to wed his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz, who waited for him outside. – Agencies