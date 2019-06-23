Istanbul mayoral election: vote a key test for Erdogan

Millions of Istanbul residents voted on Sunday in a re-run of a mayoral election that has become a referendum on president Tayyip Erdogan’s policies and a test of Turkey’s ailing democracy.

In the initial March 31st vote, the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem Imamoglu secured a narrow victory over Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP) in Turkey’s largest city, a rare electoral defeat for the president.

But after weeks of AKP appeals, Turkey’s High Election Board in May annulled the vote citing irregularities. The opposition called the decision a “coup” against democracy, which has raised the stakes for round two.

“It is really ridiculous that the election is being re-run. It was an election won fair and square,” said Asim Solak (50) who said he was voting for the opposition candidate in the CHP stronghold of Tesvikiye.

“It is clear who cancelled the election. We hope this election re-run will be a big lesson for them,” he said.

Polling stations across Istanbul opened at 6am (Irish time), with 10.56 million people registered to vote in a city which makes up nearly a fifth of Turkey’s 82 million population. Voting ends at 3pm (Irish time). Results will be announced this evening.

Mr Erdogan has repeated his line that “whoever wins Istanbul wins Turkey. ” A second loss in the city, where in the 1990s he served as mayor, would be embarrassing for Mr Erdogan and could weaken what until recently seemed to be his iron grip on power.

Turkey’s economy is in recession and the United States, its Nato ally, has threatened sanctions if Erdogan goes ahead with plans to install Russian missile defences.

A second AKP loss could also shed further light into what CHP mayoral candidate Ekrem Imamoglu said was the misspending of billions of lira at the Istanbul municipality, which has a budget of around €3.5 billion.

“If Imamoglu wins again, there’s going to be a chain of serious changes in Turkish politics,” journalist and writer Murat Yetkin said.

“It will be interpreted as the beginning of a decline for AKP and for Mr Erdogan as well,” he said, noting that the president himself had called the local elections “a matter of survival”.

Another Mr Imamoglu win could eventually trigger a national election earlier than 2023 as scheduled, a cabinet reshuffle, and even a potential adjustment in foreign policy, Mr Yetkin added.

To narrow the roughly 13,000-vote gap in March, the AKP re-calibrated its message recently to court Kurdish voters, who make up about 15 per cent of voters in the city of 15 million.

The campaign received a twist when jailed Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan urged the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) to stay neutral in the vote. The HDP, which backs Imamoglu, accused Erdogan of trying to divide Kurds. - Reuters