Israeli troops kill ‘at least 41’ Palestinians in Gaza protests

Israeli forces shot and killed at least 41 Palestinians during protests on Monday along the Gaza border, Palestinian health officials said, ahead of the inauguration of a new US embassy in Jerusalem. The health officials said 900 Palestinians were wounded, about 450 of them by live bullets.

Monday’s march was scheduled to be the biggest yet in a long campaign against a decade-old blockade of the territory. As crowds began to swell at midday, Israeli troops began firing from across the border fence.

The march was also directed at the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem later on Monday. The relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv has infuriated the Palestinians, who seek east Jerusalem as a future capital.

“Today we open the United States embassy in Jerusalem, Israel, ” US ambassador to Israel David Friedman said at the beginning of the inaugural ceremony, attended by a US delegation from Washington and Israeli leaders.

Israeli leaders and a US delegation including treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, attended the opening of the embassy.

Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on Monday. Photograph: Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

“A great day for Israel,” the US president, who stoked Arab anger by recognising disputed Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December, said in a tweet.

Watch live coverage of @USEmbassyJerusalem opening ceremony, Streaming now!https://t.co/S8deinFwbO — US Embassy Jerusalem (@USEmbassyIsrael) May 14, 2018 Big day for Israel. Congratulations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

Showdown

Monday marked the biggest showdown in recent weeks between Israel’s military and Gaza’s Hamas rulers along the volatile border. It was the culmination of a campaign, led by the Islamic militants Hamas and fuelled by despair among Gaza’s two million people, to break the blockade of the border territory by Israel and Egypt.

Hamas leaders suggested a border breach was possible on Monday, while Israel has warned it would prevent protesters from breaking through the barrier at any cost.

Israeli military spokesman Lt Col Jonathan Conricus said the army had bolstered its front-line forces along the border, but also set up additional “layers” of security in and around neighbouring communities to defend Israeli civilians in case of a mass breach. He said there had already been several “significant attempts” to break through the fence.

Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on Monday. Photograph: Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

“Even if the fence is breached, we will be able to protect Israeli civilians from attempts to massacre or kidnap or kill them,” he said.

The Palestinian dead on Monday included a 14-year-old boy, a medic and a man in a wheelchair who had been pictured on social media using a slingshot. The Israeli military identified three of those killed as armed militants whom it said tried to place explosives near the fence in the southern Gaza Strip.

The latest casualties raised the Palestinian death toll to 86 since the protests started six weeks ago. No Israeli casualties have been reported.

Inauguration

The US said it chose the inauguration date to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s establishment. But it also marks the anniversary of what Palestinians call their nakba, or catastrophe, a reference to the uprooting of hundreds of thousands who fled or were expelled from what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s independence.

Israel’s prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu (second left), alongside White House adviser Jared Kushner and US president’s Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump at the US embassy opening in Jerusalem. Photograph: Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images

A majority of Gaza’s two million people are descendants of refugees, and the protests have been billed as the “Great March of Return”. Leaflets dropped over Gaza by army jets warned that those approaching the border “jeopardise” their lives. The warning said the army is “prepared to face all scenarios and will act against every attempt to damage the security fence or harm IDF soldiers or Israeli civilians”.

Annexed

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in a move not recognised by the international community. The Palestinians seek the city’s eastern half as the capital of a future state. Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas cut ties with the Trump administration and declared it unfit to remain in its role as the sole mediator in peace talks.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu praised Mr Trump’s “bold decision” in upending decades of US policy by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “It’s the right thing to do,” said a smiling Mr Netanyahu. – Agencies