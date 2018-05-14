Israeli troops kill ‘at least 37’ Palestinians in Gaza border protests

Israeli forces shot and killed at least 37 Palestinians during protests on Monday along the Gaza border, Palestinian health officials said, ahead of the inauguration of a new US embassy in Jerusalem. The health officials said 900 Palestinians were wounded, about 450 of them by live bullets.

Monday’s march was scheduled to be the biggest yet in a long campaign against a decade-old blockade of the territory. As crowds began to swell at midday, Israeli troops began firing from across the border fence.

The march was also directed at the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem later on Monday. The relocation of the embassy from Tel Aviv has infuriated the Palestinians, who seek east Jerusalem as a future capital.

Monday marked the biggest showdown in recent weeks between Israel’s military and Gaza’s Hamas rulers along the volatile border. It is the culmination of a campaign, led by the Islamic militants Hamas and fuelled by despair among Gaza’s two million people, to break the blockade of the border territory by Israel and Egypt.

Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on Monday. Photograph: Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

Hamas leaders suggested a border breach was possible on Monday, while Israel has warned it would prevent protesters from breaking through the barrier at any cost.

Israeli military spokesman Lt Col Jonathan Conricus said the army had bolstered its front-line forces along the border, but also set up additional “layers” of security in and around neighbouring communities to defend Israeli civilians in case of a mass breach. He said there had already been several “significant attempts” to break through the fence.

Watch live coverage of @USEmbassyJerusalem opening ceremony, Streaming now!https://t.co/S8deinFwbO — US Embassy Jerusalem (@USEmbassyIsrael) May 14, 2018

“Even if the fence is breached, we will be able to protect Israeli civilians from attempts to massacre or kidnap or kill them,” he said.

The Palestinian dead on Monday included a 14-year-old boy, a medic and a man in a wheelchair who had been pictured on social media using a slingshot. The Israeli military identified three of those killed as armed militants whom it said tried to place explosives near the fence in the southern Gaza Strip.

It was the highest Palestinian single-day death toll since a series of protests dubbed the “Great March of Return” began at the border with Israel on March 30th and since a 2014 Gaza war.

Inauguration

The US said it chose the inauguration date to coincide with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s establishment. But it also marks the anniversary of what Palestinians call their nakba, or catastrophe, a reference to the uprooting of hundreds of thousands who fled or were expelled from what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s independence.

A majority of Gaza’s two million people are descendants of refugees, and the protests have been billed as the “Great March of Return”. Leaflets dropped over Gaza by army jets warned that those approaching the border “jeopardise” their lives. The warning said the army is “prepared to face all scenarios and will act against every attempt to damage the security fence or harm IDF soldiers or Israeli civilians”.

Palestinians carry a demonstrator injured during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on Monday. Photograph: Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

In Jerusalem, top officials in US president Donald Trump’s administration attended events linked to the inauguration of the embassy. US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said that it was a US “national security priority” to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Mr Trump’s decision to go forward with a campaign promise to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was welcomed by Israel and condemned by the Palestinians. Previous US presidents had signed a waiver postponing the move, citing national security.

Annexed

Israel captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in a move not recognised by the international community. The Palestinians seek the city’s eastern half as the capital of a future state. Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas cut ties with the Trump administration and declared it unfit to remain in its role as the sole mediator in peace talks.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu praised Mr Trump’s “bold decision” in upending decades of US policy by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. “It’s the right thing to do,” a smiling Mr Netanyahu told the jubilant crowd at a reception in Jerusalem late on Sunday.

Monday’s opening will be attended by Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who both serve as White House advisers. Mr Kushner leads the Trump Middle East team. –PA