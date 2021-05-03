Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampede

Israel’s government watchdog said on Monday it would open an investigation into the deaths of 45 people crushed in a stampede at a Jewish religious festival last week.

State comptroller Matanyahu Englman said his office, which audits the government, would look into the circumstances surrounding the event at Mount Meron in the Galilee region.

“I wish to announce today that I intend to open a special audit that will investigate the circumstances that led to this tragedy,” he said in a televised announcement.

Israel observed a day of mourning on Sunday after one of its worst civilian disasters.

The victims died when an overnight annual pilgrimage by large crowds of ultra-Orthodox faithful to the tomb of a second-century Jewish mystic, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, in northern Israel ended in a stampede.

Witnesses described a pyramid of bodies, including several children, in a packed and slippery metal-floored passageway.

Israeli media outlets estimated that some 100,000 people attended the event, numbers that underscored a relaxing of coronavirus restrictions in a country that had sped ahead of others in its vaccination rollout.

The comptroller’s office had several years ago labelled as hazardous the Mount Meron compound in northern Israel where the festival took place.

Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised an investigation after the deaths.

His presidential mandate to form a new government, after an inconclusive March 23rd election, expires on Wednesday. Public calls to determine responsibility for the incident look likely to be an issue for any incoming administration. – Reuters