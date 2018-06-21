Israeli PM Netanyahu’s wife charged with fraud
Justice Ministry alleges misuse of $100,000 in official funds for catering services
Sara Netanyahu, wife of the Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. File Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara has been charged with fraud over alleged misuse of state funds, the Justice Ministry said.
Suspicions included the misuse of around $100,000 in official funds for catering services at the prime minister’s residence in Jerusalem, the ministry said in statement.