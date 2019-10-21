Israeli PM Binyamin Netanyahu fails to form government

Binyamin Netanyahu has informed Israel’s president that he is unable to form a coalition government after talks with his political rival Benny Gantz broke down.

The office of president Reuven Rivlin said on Monday evening that Mr Netanyahu had announced he would be “returning the mandate to form the government to the president because he was unable to do [so]”.

The move does not necessarily end Mr Netanyahu’s chances of leading the country’s next administration. Mr Gantz, the head of the opposition, will now have 28 days to attempt to forge a coalition, or risk another election being called.

If Israelis go to the polls again it would be the third time in a year, after two inconclusive election results pushed the country into a political crisis. – Guardian News and Media 2019