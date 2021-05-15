Israeli air strikes hit Gaza as Hamas fires rockets in sixth day of conflict

Israel pummelled Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants launched rocket barrages at Israel on Saturday, with no sign of an end to the worst escalation of tensions in years after six days of conflict.

United States and Arab diplomats were seeking to calm the situation after a night of violence that saw militants fire about 200 rockets at cities in Israel, whose planes struck what it said were targets used by Hamas, the Islamist group that runs Gaza.

At least 136 people have been killed in Gaza since hostilities erupted on Monday, including 34 children and 21 women, with 950 others wounded, Palestinian medics said.

Israel has reported eight dead, including a soldier on the Gaza border and six civilians, two of them children.

Overnight, the Israeli bombardment killed at least 12 Palestinians in Gaza, medics said, including a woman and four of her children who died when their house in a refugee camp was hit.

In Israel, thousands ran for shelter as sirens sounded. One rocket, launched from Gaza, struck a residential building in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba, police said. Media said some people were hurt in the town dashing to cover.

In Gaza, Akram Farouq (36) dashed out of his home with his family after a neighbour told him they had received a call from an Israeli officer warning that their building would be hit.

“We haven’t slept all night because of the explosions and now I am out in the street with my wife and children, who are weeping and trembling,” Mr Farouq said.

Members of a Palestinian family flee Israeli air strikes on a carriage pulled by a donkey in Beit Lahya in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty

Israel launched day-long attacks on Friday to destroy what it said were several kilometres of tunnels, launch sites and weapons manufacturing warehouses used by the militants in an effort to halt the rocket attacks.

Across central and southern Israel, from small towns bordering Gaza to metropolitan Tel Aviv and southern Beersheba, people have adjusted to sirens wailing, radio and television broadcast interruptions, and the beeps of cellphones bearing red alerts that send them rushing for cover.

Cross-border hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have been accompanied by violence in mixed communities of Jews and Arabs in Israel. Synagogues have been attacked and street fights have broken out, prompting Israel’s president to warn of civil war.

International pressure

Malaysia and Indonesia on Saturday urged the United Nations Security Council to intervene and stop Israel’s strikes on Gaza.

Malaysia’s prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that in a phone conversation with Indonesia’s president Joko Widodo, both leaders agreed that Israel’s “despicable actions” must be stopped immediately.

“We were of similar views that the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, should act swiftly to cease all forms of violence committed by Israel, and save the lives of Palestinians,” Mr Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

“To date, the UN Security Council has not issued any statement on the current situation in Palestine due to opposition from the United States of America,” he said.

Malaysia has long been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, pushing for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders.

The Security Council will publicly discuss the worsening violence on Sunday, diplomats said this week. The 15-member council met privately this week about the worst hostilities in the region in years, but has so far been unable to agree on a public statement, diplomats said.

Ahead of the session on Sunday, the US envoy Hady Amr, deputy assistant secretary for Israel and Palestinian affairs, flew in on Friday. The US embassy in Israel said the aim was “to reinforce the need to work toward a sustainable calm”.

Egypt was leading regional efforts to secure a ceasefire. Cairo was pushing for both sides to cease fire from midnight on Friday pending further negotiations, two Egyptian security sources said, with Egypt leaning on Hamas and others, including the US, trying to reach an agreement with Israel.

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan discussed efforts to end the Gaza confrontation and to prevent “provocations” in Jerusalem, Egypt’s foreign ministry said.

“The talks have taken a real and serious path on Friday,” a Palestinian official said. “The mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations are stepping up their contacts with all sides in a bid to restore calm, but a deal hasn’t yet been reached.”

The United Arab Emirates on Friday called for a ceasefire and negotiations while offering condolences to all victims of the fighting, citing the promise of September accords that made the UAE and Bahrain the first Arab states in a quarter century to establish formal ties with Israel.

Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, launched the rocket attacks on Monday, in retaliation for Israeli police clashes with Palestinians near al-Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, in East Jerusalem.

The Israeli military said more than 2,000 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the conflict, around half of them intercepted by missile defence systems and 350 fell into the Gaza Strip.

Civil unrest between Jews and Arabs in Israel dealt a strong blow to efforts by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents to unseat the Israeli leader after a series of inconclusive elections, giving rise to expectations Israelis will go to the polls for an unprecedented fifth time in just more than two years.– Reuters