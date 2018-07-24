Israel shoots down Syrian warplane that ‘entered Israeli territory’

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had “intercepted” a Syrian warplane that penetrated Israeli-controlled airspace.

The statement said two Patriot interceptor missiles were launched at the Sukhoi jet after it crossed 2km “into Israeli territory”. The military said the plane was shot down over the occupied Golan Heights but may have crashed on the Syrian-held side of the frontier, Israel’s Army Radio reported.

The condition of the pilot was unclear, the report said.

Syrian state media said that Israel had targeted a Syrian warplane. – Reuters