Israel’s president asks Netanyahu opponent to form government

Israel’s president Reuven Rivlin has tasked Yair Lapid, the head of the centrist Yesh Atid party, with forming a new government after acting prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu failed to cobble together a coalition in the 28 days he was given.

Israel has suffered two years of unprecedented political deadlock and four elections have failed to result in a working coalition.

In order to avoid a dreaded fifth election, Mr Lapid has already agreed with Naftali Bennett, leader of the right-wing Yamina, that he can serve first as prime minister in a broad coalition that will include a host of parties from the right, centre and left which have little in common except the desire to end the Netanyahu era and the ongoing political chaos.

If a coalition is formed, Mr Lapid will initially serve as alternate prime minister and replace Mr Bennett, probably after two years. Mr Bennett, noting that the majority of the electorate voted for right-wing parties in the March election, conditioned the formation of such a government on himself serving first as prime minister even though Yesh Atid won 17 seats, compared with only seven for Yamina.

Mr Lapid now has 28 days to form a government; if not, Israel will go the polls yet again. He pledged to “do everything” to ensure the swift formation of a new government “so we can get to work for the people of Israel”.

‘Change coalition’

But it’s not going to be easy. It’s already clear that all the parties in the emerging “change coalition” will have to make significant compromises and contentious issues, such as West Bank settlements and renewing peace talks with the Palestinians, will be put on hold.

Mr Bennett said Israel faces two choices: “Either more elections which will simply destroy the country or the formation of a broad emergency government that will get the wheels out of the mud.”

Israel has never had a prime minister from such a small party as Yamina and before Mr Rivlin even announced his decision to tap Mr Lapid, the number five on the Yamina list, Amichai Chikli, announced that he will vote against a unity government because he could not support a coalition with left-wing parties.

Mr Netanyahu launched a fierce attack on Mr Bennett and a potential unity government.

“The truth is simple. This will be a dangerous left-wing government,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu urged Mr Bennett to reject a government with Lapid, claiming he and the Yamina leader can together still form a right-wing government and if they do so it will receive the support of a majority of the Knesset.

It is clear that Mr Netanyahu will do everything he can to prevent the formation of a Lapid-Bennett coalition, including trying to persuade right-wing parliamentarians to defect. Likud activists are already planning protests outside the homes of right-wing Knesset members who may join the coalition.