Israel launches air attacks on Gaza Strip, killing six Palestinians

Israel has carried out dozens air strikes on targets across the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired more than 250 rockets into Israel.

Six Palestinians, including a pregnant mother and her baby, were killed, while four Israelis were wounded.

The fighting, the most intense between the sides in months, came as leaders from Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, and the smaller armed faction Islamic Jihad, were in Cairo for talks with Egyptian mediators aimed at preventing a fraying ceasefire from collapsing altogether.

A May 5th photograph from Gaza City shows rockets fired toward Israeli areas. Photograph: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP/Getty Images

It also comes at a sensitive time for Israel, which is to mark its Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday this week, before hosting the Eurovision song contest in the middle of the month.

Prolonged fighting could overshadow the Eurovision and potentially deter international travellers from coming in for the festive event.

For Gazans, the violence continued as they prepare to begin the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan on Monday.

Israel and Hamas, an Islamic group that opposes Israel’s existence, have fought three wars and dozens of smaller flare-ups of violence since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.

They engaged in several days of heavy fighting in March before Egypt brokered a truce in which Israel agreed to ease a crippling blockade on Gaza in exchange for a halt in rocket fire.

In recent days, Hamas accused Israel of reneging on its pledges as militants began to fire rockets into Israel.

In a familiar scene, air raid sirens wailed across southern Israel throughout the day and into the evening as barrages of rockets were repeatedly fired.

Retaliatory air strikes caused large explosions to thunder across Gaza, as plumes of smoke rose into the air.

Outgoing Palestinian rockets left long trails of smoke behind them.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said a 14-month-old girl Seba Abu Arar, was killed in an Israeli air strike that hit their home in east Gaza City.

Israel’s ‘Iron Dome’ anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel. Photograph: REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

Her pregnant mother (37) was severely wounded and died later at the hospital, the ministry added. Another child was moderately injured.

“They were sitting at the yard in their house with their mother. They were shocked by a missile landing on them,” said a relative living next door. “This occupation is criminal.”

In the morning, Gaza’s Health Ministry said a Palestinian man (22) was killed by an Israeli air strike, and 40 other Palestinians were wounded.

Late on Saturday, health officials said a man (25) was killed by an Israeli drone missile as he was travelling on a motorbike in northern Gaza.

At dawn, two Islamic Jihad militants were killed by an air strike in central Gaza Strip, the group said.

In Israel, medical officials said a woman (80) was severely wounded by rocket fire, a man (50) was moderately wounded by shrapnel and a teenage boy was mildly hurt as he ran for cover.

The Israeli military accused the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad of instigating the latest round of violence by shooting and wounding two Israeli soldiers on Friday.

It said the shooting was not co-ordinated with Hamas but said it holds Hamas, as the territory’s ruling power, responsible for all fire emanating from Gaza.

By nightfall, the army said militants had fired well over 200 rockets into Israel.

It said dozens of the rockets were intercepted by its Iron Dome rocket-defence system. But it closed roads near the Gaza border to civilian traffic and closed a popular beach as a security precaution.

The military said it struck some 120 targets in Gaza, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad military compounds, a Hamas rocket-manufacturing site and a “high-end Islamic Jihad tunnel” that it said stretched into Israel for use in attacks.

Late on Saturday, Israel struck a building that it said housed Hamas military intelligence offices in Gaza City.

Another air strike hit a six-story commercial and residential building. Journalists said the building housed the office of Turkey’s news agency Anadolu. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The UN’s Mideast envoy, Nickolay Mladenov, said the United Nations was working with Egypt to restore calm and called on all sides to “de-escalate” and restore recent understandings.

“Those who seek to destroy them will bear responsibility for a conflict that will have grave consequences for all,” he said in a statement. – PA