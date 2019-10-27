Islamic State leader dies during raid by US forces, Trump says

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in a US operation in northwestern Syria.

Mr Trump announced in a televised address to the nation on Sunday the jihadist terrorist had been targeted and killed by US special operation forces.

The Kurd Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) - US allies in fighting Islamic State, also known as Isis, in northwest Syria until the recent withdrawal of US troops - supplied information used in the attack. Russia and Iraq also co-operated in the attack, while Turkey were also aware of the operation.

“It was him,” said Mr Trump as he confirmed Baghdadi had been killed. “He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone. He was a vicious and violent, and he died in a vicious and violent way, as a coward, running and crying.” He said the terrorist leader had ignited a suicide vest, killing himself and three of his children.

“Baghdadi’s demise demonstrates America’s’ relentless pursuit of terrorist leaders and our commitment to the enduring defeat of Isis and other terrorist organisations,” he said. “These savage monsters will not escape their fate and will not escape the final judgment of God.”

An undated video still of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was killed during a US military raid. Photograph: AL-FURQAN MEDIA/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Trump said the Isis leader had been under surveillance for several weeks. Eight US helicopters were involved in the operation, he said, noting the flight in and out of the targeted area was particularly dangerous. The president said although US helicopter airships were met with local gunfire, this was “eliminated”.

“He died like a dog, he died like a coward. He was whimpering, screaming and crying,” he said of the Isis leader. “The world is now a much safer place.”

Mr Trump said although Bagdadhi had been on the run for many years long before he took office, “under my direction as commander in chief we obliterated his caliphate 100 per cent in March of this year”.

Commandos from the elite Delta Force carried out the raid in northwest Syria’s Idlib province aimed at the militant leader in conjunction with the CIA.

Mr Trump thanked Russia in particular for its help.

Turkey’s defence minister said “information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries” took place before the operation,

Mr Trump’s impromptu address to the nation followed a cryptic tweet by the president on Saturday night. “Something very big has just happened!” he said on Twitter. By midnight, the White House had confirmed that a press conference would take place on Sunday morning.

The killing of Baghdadi will be seen as a major victory for the US-backed efforts to stamp out Islamic State. The elusive leader has previously, and erroneously, been reported as killed in previous operations.

A former university professor, al-Baghdadi is credited with forming Islamic State from the remnants of al-Qaeda. The militant organisation conquered wide swathes of Syria and surrounding regions in the early years of the Syrian war, but had been defeated by US-led forces in recent years. The self-proclaimed caliphate unleashed terror in the region, and encouraged thousands of foreign fighters from Europe and elsewhere to join the cause.

The development comes at a pivotal time for US involvement in the Middle East. Mr Trump is facing wide-spread criticism for withdrawing US troops from northern Syria following an October 6th phonecall with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who promptly ordered an offensive in the region.

Mr Erdogan has said he wants to establish a “safe zone” 20 miles deep along the southern side of the Turkish border with Syria.

Turkey has long been wary of the Syrian Kurds, and perceives the SDF as close to the Kurdistan Worker’s Party (PKK), a militant group opposed to the Turkish state. But US forces had been working closely with the SDF in the region in successful efforts to suppress Islamic State.

Last week Turkey and Syria agreed a deal that saw Russian military police enter towns in northern Syria. As a condition of the deal, the Kurdish YPG fighters - who were until recently allied with US soldiers - were ordered to withdraw completely from the area.

Mr Trump welcomed the announcement of a permanent ceasefire by Turkey following a meeting between Mr Erdogan and Russian president Vladimir Putin in Russia.

“Let someone else fight over this long blood-stained sand,” the president said in the White House on Wednesday, as he said that other nations in the region “must ultimately take on the responsibility” for its future.

The withdrawal of US troops from northern Syria also prompted concern about the fate of thousands of Islamic State fighters that were being held in the region. There are reports that many being held in Isis detention camps have escaped.

Mr Trump has called on European countries to take back their citizens who joined Isis for incarceration and trial, claiming that Europe had been “very unresponsive” until recently on this issue.

At the height of its power Islamic State ruled over millions of people in territory running from northern Syria through towns and villages along the Tigris and Euphrates valleys to the outskirts of the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

But the fall in 2017 of Mosul and Raqqa, its strongholds in Iraq and Syria respectively, stripped Baghdadi, an Iraqi, of the trappings of a caliph and turned him into a fugitive thought to be moving along the desert border between Iraq and Syria.

US air strikes killed most of his top lieutenants, and before Islamic State published a video message of Baghdadi in April there had been conflicting reports over whether he was alive.

Despite losing its last significant territory, Islamic State is believed to have sleeper cells around the world, and some fighters operate from the shadows in Syria’s desert and Iraq’s cities. – Additional reporting Reuters