Islamic State claims suicide attack which kills at least 40

Islamic State has claimed a suicide bomb attack on an office of the Afghan Voice news agency and a neighbouring cultural centre which killed dozens on Thursday.

The attack, in the capital Kabul, was carried out by one bomber wearing a vest and followed three other bomb blasts in the area, the group’s Amaq news agency said. It has not yet offered evidence for the claim.

Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said at least 40 people were killed and 30 wounded in the blast, the latest in a series to have hit media organizations in Kabul.

The attack occurred during a morning panel discussion at the centre, many of those attending students, witnesses said.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani called the attack a “crime against humanity”.

In a statement released by the presidential palace, Mr Ghani said: “The terrorists have killed our people. The terrorists have attacked our mosques, our holy places and now our cultural centre.”

Photographs sent by witnesses showed what appeared to be serious damage at the site, in a heavily Shia Muslim area in the west of the capital, and a number of dead and wounded on the ground.

Previous attacks

The attack, the latest in a series to hit Afghan media groups in recent years, follows an attack on a private television station in Kabul last month.

Backed by the heaviest US air strikes since the height of the international combat mission in Afghanistan, Afghan forces have forced the Taliban back in many areas and prevented any major urban centre from falling into the hands of insurgents.

But high-profile attacks in the big cities have continued as militants have looked for other ways to make an impact and undermine confidence in security.

According to a report this month by media freedom group Reporters without Borders, Afghanistan is among the world’s most dangerous countries for media workers with two journalists and five media assistants killed doing their jobs in 2017, before Thursday’s attack. - Reuters, AP