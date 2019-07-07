Iran to step up uranium enrichment in breach of nuclear deal

Iran says it is raising its enrichment of uranium beyond the limit set in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

A week after it exceeded a cap on its stockpile of low-grade uranium, Iran will resume purifying uranium beyond the 3.67 per cent allowed under the 2015 agreement, the government’s spokesman, Ali Rabiee, said in Tehran on Sunday.

In a news conference, it was announced that Tehran would keep reducing its commitments every 60 days unless signatories of the pact moved to protect it from US sanctions, but they left the door open to diplomacy.

The moves have created a challenge for European nations who helped negotiate the deal but are struggling to deliver the economic relief from American curbs that Iran had demanded by July 7th. European leaders have signalled they will not rush to impose penalties on Iran, but they will find it increasingly hard to resist pressure from the Trump administration if the country abandons multiple commitments.

The US withdrew from the deal last year and reimposed sanctions on Iran’s economy and leaders, prompting Tehran to scale back compliance and fuelling concerns that the region was sliding toward war.

Some of the recent American sanctions on Iran have been designed to prevent it from fully complying with the terms of the nuclear deal and end uranium enrichment altogether.

In May, the US ended waivers allowing Iran to export excess levels of heavy water and exchange extra amounts of enriched uranium for raw uranium or yellow cake – actions required of Iran by the terms of the accord.–PA/Bloomberg