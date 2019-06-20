Iran’s attack on US drone was ‘very big mistake’, says Trump

US president Donald Trump has warned that Iran has made a “very big mistake” in his first public reaction to the shooting-down of a US surveillance drone in the Persian Gulf region overnight.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Mr Trump wrote: “Iran made a very big mistake!”

He was responding to the latest escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran after Iranian forces shot down a US naval surveillance drone near the Strait of Hormuz.

The price of crude oil jumped in the minutes after Mr Trump’s morning comments.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed it had targeted the drone, claiming it was inside Iranian airspace over the southern province of Hormozgan. But this was disputed by US Central Command.

“US Central Command can confirm that a US Navy . . . aircraft was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile system while operating in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz,” a spokesman said. “This was an unprovoked attack on a US surveillance asset in international airspace.”

The airline-size drone was a RQ-4A Global Hawk; a highly sophisticated and costly aircraft. It marks the second time a US drone has been shot down in the region in recent weeks. According to US officials, Houthi forces, allied with Iran, shot down an MQ-9 Reaper drone on June 6th.

Thursday’s drone incident marks the first direct Iranian-claimed attack on the US amid the crisis

“We do not have any intention for war with any country, but we are fully ready for war,” IRGC commander, general Hossein Salami, said in a televised address.

The Revolutionary Guard said it shot the drone down at 4.05am after it collected data from Iranian territory, including the southern port of Chahbahar near Iran’s border with Pakistan.

Iran used its air defence system, known as Third of Khordad, to shoot down the drone — a truck-based missile system that can fire up to 30 kilometres (18 miles) into the sky, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Iran’s foreign ministry protested the drone, saying it had entered Iranian territory.

Speaking during a televised call-in show on Thursday, Russian president Vladimir Putin warned the US against using force on Iran, saying it would have catastrophic consequences.

Mr Putin said US military action against Iran would be a “catastrophe for the region as a minimum”.

Escalating

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been escalating in recent weeks. The White House has blamed Iran for an attack on two oil ships last week, releasing video footage of what it claimed was an IRGC boat pulling up beside a stricken oil tanker and removing a mine.

In response, Iran said it would increase its stockpile of uranium in breach of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and hinted it could increase enrichment levels to 20 per cent, a move that would bring it closer to having the capability to create a nuclear bomb.

The overnight drone attack is the latest incident in the Persian Gulf region. Four ships, two of them owned by Saudi Arabia, were attacked last month off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. That prompted the United States to move an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region, with US national security adviser John Bolton directly blaming Iran for the attack.

The relationship between Iran and the US has deteriorated since Mr Trump’s election, with the US president making good on his campaign promise to take the country out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Since then, however, there have been mixed messages from the administration about how to handle the Iranian threat.

Mr Trump has pushed back against suggestions that the US is moving closer to some form of intervention and wants regime change – something Mr Bolton previously advocated. But last year he warned Iran that it would “suffer consequences the like of which few throughout history have ever suffered before” if it threatened the US.–Additional reporting: AP