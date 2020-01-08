Iran attacks US military bases in Iraq in major escalation of hostilities

US president Donald Trump will address the nation on Wednesday after Iran targeted two Iraqi military bases housing US forces overnight, in a major escalation of hostilities following the killing of top Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani last week.

The Pentagon confirmed that Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles in a targeted attack at about 1.30 am local time. “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil,” the department of defence said in a statement.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it had fired the missiles as “hard revenge” for the death of Suleimani, and warned that any further aggressions would “bring about more painful and crushing responses.”

There were no reports of casualties.

But in a sign that Mr Trump could refrain from a major retaliatory response, the president tweeted late on Tuesday night: “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!,” he wrote. “We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!” He added that he would be making a statement on Wednesday morning.

Similarly, Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif tweeted that Iran did not seek “escalation or war” and suggested that it had “concluded” its mission.

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched,” he wrote. “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”

Nonetheless, the attacks were the first time Iran has directly hit targets in Iraq since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s and mark a dangerous escalation in tensions in the Gulf region. Separately, Iran’s semi-official news agency reported that a Ukrainian Airlines plane carrying 180 people crashed due to technical difficulties in the vicinity of Tehran’s main airport on Wednesday morning.

Senior national security figures convened at the White House on Tuesday evening, including secretary of state Mike Pompeo, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Mark Milley and defence secretary Mark Esper. The national security team met with Mr Trump for about an hour.

The US military had been on high alert throughout the day about possible Iranian drone strikes aimed at US bases in the Middle East, such as Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Approximately 5,000 US troops are stationed in Iraq, with approximately 50,000 troops across the Middle East. Thousands more are en route as the US steps up its security preparations in the region.

The killing of Suleimani last week has plunged the Middle East into deep uncertainty, following Iran’s threat to avenge his killing. In Iran, millions of Iranians took to the streets to mourn the death of Suleiamni, a revered military commander. Dozens of people were killed in a stampede in a procession in his home town, the culmination of days of commemorations.

Earlier in the day, Mr Trump said that he was “totally prepared” for any Iranian retaliation for the killing of Suleimani, describing the slain general as a “monster.”

Mr Trump insisted that the US decision to target and kill the top Iranian commander last week was defensive. “He was planning a very big attack, a very bad attack for us and other people, and we stopped it,” he said. “We saved a lot of lives by terminating his life. We did ourselves and we did a lot of countries a big favour . . . He was a monster. and he’s no longer a monster. He’s dead.”

Mr Trump also appeared to reluctantly row back on his threat to target Iranian cultural sites, stating that he would work within the law. “They’re allowed to kill our people, they’re allowed to maim our people, they’re allowed to blow up everything that we have and there’s nothing that stops them?” he asked regarding Iran. “And we are, according to various laws, supposed to be very careful with their cultural heritage. You know what, if that’s what the law is, I like to obey the law.”

Amid deepening tensions between Washington and Baghdad over the Suleimani killing which took place in Iraqi territory, Mr Trump said the US was not withdrawing from Iraq imminently despite the non-binding resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament on Sunday voting to expel all foreign troops from the country. “At some point we want to get out but this isn’t the right point,” said Mr Trump, adding that Iraq should be allowed to run its own affairs.

But he also claimed it would be “the worst thing that could happen to Iraq” if the US withdrew from the country. He added that the US should be treated with respect in Iraq.