Erdogan claims Kashoggi hit team arrived days in advance

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Saudi officials planned to murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi days before his death in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate.

Mr Erdogan told Turkey’s parliament the Saudi officials began plotting against Mr Khashoggi in late September, days ahead of his disappearance after he entered the consulate on October 2nd.

Mr Erdogan’s comments contradicted Saudi accounts that Mr Khashoggi died accidentally in a “fistfight” in the consulate.

Turkish officials said the 59-year-old was attacked and killed by a 15-man Saudi team.

“We have strong evidence in our hands that shows the murder wasn’t accidental but was instead the outcome of a planned operation,” Mr Erdogan told ruling AK Party MPs during a meeting at parliament in Ankara. “Since this is a political murder, if there are other collaborators in this crime, they should also be included in the investigation.”

He said the Saudis used a “body double” as a decoy after Mr Khashoggi was killed.

Mr Erdogan called on Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to allow 18 suspects in the journalist’s killing to be tried in Turkish courts.

Turkish officials suspect Mr Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate by Saudi agents. Turkish sources say authorities have an audio recording purportedly documenting the killing. Mr Erdogan made no reference to any audio recording in his speech.

He also said the whereabouts of Mr Khashoggi’s body were still unknown and he demanded Saudi Arabia reveal the identity of a “local cooperator” who purportedly took the body.

Nakedness

Mr Erdogan’s comments bring to an end two days of suspense since he promised to reveal all details of the Khashoggi case “in all its nakedness.”

The president refrained from implicating King Salman, saying he had no doubts about his sincerity and referring to him as the protector of Islam’s most holy sites, a sign of respect.

Erdogan made no reference to the kingdom’s influential crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said the investigation into the killing of Mr Khashoggi will produce the truth about what happened.

Adel al-Jubeir also pledged that mechanisms will be put in place so that “something like this can never happen again”.

He spoke on Tuesday in Indonesia, just hours before Mr Edrogan detailed his own country’s findings.

Mr al-Jubeir said Saudi Arabia is committed to ensuring “that the investigation is thorough and complete and that the truth is revealed and that those responsible will be held to account”.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan met US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in Riyadh, a statement from the ministry said on Tuesday.

Mr Mnuchin said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia’s explanation of the killing of Mr Khashoggi was a “good first step but not enough”, adding that it was premature to discuss sanctions over the incident.

Mr Mnuchin is touring the region to discuss counter-terrorism measures with Arab allies.

Stream of leaks

A stream of leaks to national and international media has increased pressure on Saudi Arabia, which is hosting a major investment conference this week which many dignitaries have decided to skip because of the scandal.

Saudi Arabia said 18 Saudis were arrested and that several top intelligence officials were sacked over the killing, but critics have alleged that the punishment was designed to absolve Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s heir-apparent, of any responsibility.

On Monday, leaked surveillance video showed a man strolling out of the diplomatic post hours after Mr Khashoggi disappeared into the consulate, apparently wearing the Washington Post columnist’s clothes as part of a macabre deception to sow confusion over his fate.

Mr Khashoggi had gone to the embassy to pick up some papers he needed in order to get married.

US president Donald Trump said he is not satisfied with the explanations he has heard about Mr Khashoggi’s death.

Mr Trump said: “We’re going to get to the bottom of it. We have people over in

Saudi Arabia now. We have top intelligence people in Turkey. They’re coming back either tonight or tomorrow.

“We’re going to know a lot over the next two days about the Saudi situation,” he said. “It’s a very sad thing.”

Mr Trump spoke on Sunday with Crown Prince Mohammed. “He says he is not involved nor is the king,” Mr Trump told USA Today.

The newspaper said Mr Trump declined to say whether he believed the prince’s denials.

If their involvement was proven, Mr Trump said: “I would be very upset about it. We’ll have to see.”