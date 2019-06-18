Egypt’s Morsi buried one day after collapsing in courtroom

Egypt’s ousted president Mohammed Morsi has been buried, a day after collapsing and dying in a Cairo courtroom, a lawyer said.

Abdul-Moneim Abdel-Maqsoud said Mr Morsi’s family attended funeral prayers early on Tuesday in the mosque of Tora prison, then buried him in Cairo’s western district of Nasr City.

He said there was heavy security at the cemetery.

The 67-year-old collapsed during a court session on Monday.

Mr Morsi hailed from Egypt’s largest Islamist group, the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, and was elected president in 2012 in the country’s first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak.

The military toppled Mr Morsi in 2013 after massive protests and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Mr Morsi and many others of the group’s leaders.

–AP