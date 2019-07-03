Dubai’s Princess Haya ‘is still my friend’, says Mary Robinson

Former president Mary Robinson has said Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, the wife of Dubai’s leader in the United Arab Emirates, remains a friend of hers.

Ms Robinson said she has never been friends with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) except for Princess Haya, daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, and wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai.

The couple are understood to have parted and are engaged in a formal dispute in the high court in London.

Ms Robinson was speaking to reporters at the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ biennial conference in Dublin on Wednesday. Asked if she is still friends with the leadership of the UAE, Ms Robinson said: “I really have nothing more to say about that. I have never been friends, except with Princess Haya, one friend, who is still my friend,” she said.

The Emirati royal family was last year in the spotlight over the case of Princess Latifa, Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter, who allegedly escaped Dubai and was subsequently seized off the coast of India by commandos and forcibly returned to her home.

Emirati authorities dismissed the allegations over Princess Latifa’s treatment and abduction at the time as fiction, saying that she was “vulnerable to exploitation” and had been kidnapped.

Ms Robinson was drawn into the controversy when she went to Dubai last December at the request of Princess Haya. Ms Robinson was photographed with Princess Latifa, who she described as a “troubled” and “vulnerable” young woman who was getting medical attention from her family.

Following the meeting, Ms Robinson said she sent a report to the current UN high commissioner for human rights Michelle Bachelet and also spoke over the phone with former high commissioner Zeid Ra’ad AL Hussein. She added that she had also exchanged emails with Kenneth Roth, chief executive of Human Rights Watch, regarding the situation.

She said at the time she was happy for the photographs of the meeting to be publicly released so it could be understood that Sheikha Latifa was in “the loving care of her family”.

“You have to bear in mind that this is a troubled young woman who has a serious medical situation. She’s receiving psychiatric care and they (her family) don’t want her to endure any more publicity,” she said.

Princess Haya is close to the British royal family and owns an £85 million (about €95 million) house near Kensington Palace. She married the billionaire Sheikh Mohammed in 2004 and is one of his reported six wives.

A handout image provided by United Arab Emirates News Agency on December 24th, 2018 shows Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum having a meal with former president Mary Robinson. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images