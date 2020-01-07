Dozens killed in stampede at Suleimani procession in Iran

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede as crowds of mourners packed streets for the funeral of an assassinated military Iranian commander in his home town of Kerman on Tuesday, forcing his burial to be postponed, state-affiliated media reported.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered in Kerman to pay tribute to General Qassem Suleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in Iraq on Friday. A stampede broke out amid the crush, killing 32 people and injuring about 190, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing an emergency services official. One state media agency reported 35 dead, while others reported fatalities without giving figures.

Iran’s ISNA news agency said the burial of Suleimani had been postponed, but did not say how long any delay would last. “Today because of the heavy congestion of the crowd unfortunately a number of our fellow citizens who were mourning were injured and a number were killed,” emergency medical services chief Pirhossein Kolivand told state television. He did not give further details.

The body of Suleimani, a national hero whose death has united many Iranians, had been taken to Iraqi and Iranian cities before arriving in Kerman for burial. In each place, huge numbers of people filled thoroughfares, chanting “Death to America” and weeping with emotion.

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei shed tears as led prayers in Tehran on Monday.

In other developments on Tuesday, a senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering 13 scenarios to avenge his killing.

In Washington, the US defence secretary denied reports the US military was preparing to withdraw from Iraq, where Tehran has vied with Washington for influence over nearly two decades of war and unrest.

Suleimani was responsible for building up Tehran’s network of proxy forces across the Middle East.

US and Iranian warnings of new strikes and retaliation have also stoked concerns about a broader Middle East conflict and led to calls in the US Congress for legislation to stop US president Donald Trump going to war with Iran.

“We will take revenge, a hard and definitive revenge,” the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, General Hossein Salami, told mourners in Kerman.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and military commanders have said Iranian retaliation for the US action on Friday would match the scale of Suleimani’s killing but that it would be at a time and place of Tehran’s choosing.

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said 13 “revenge scenarios” were being considered, Fars news agency reported. Even the weakest option would prove “a historic nightmare for the Americans”, he said.

Iran, whose southern coast stretches along a Gulf oil shipping route that includes the narrow Stait of Hormuz, has allied forces across the Middle East through which it could act. Representatives from those groups, including the Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanon’s Hizbullah movement, attended the funeral events in Tehran.

Despite its strident rhetoric, analysts say Iran will seek to avoid any conventional conflict with the United States but assymetric strikes, such as sabotage or other more limited military actions, are more likely.

Mr Trump has promised strikes on 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, if Iran retaliates, although US officials sought to downplay his reference to cultural targets. – Reuters