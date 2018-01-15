Double suicide bombing in Baghdad leaves at least 38 dead
More than 100 people left injured after rush-hour explosions at city’s Tayran Square
An Iraqi policeman stands near the site of a suicide bomb attack at Tayaran square in central Baghdad, Iraq, 15th January 2018. Photograph: Ali Abas/EPA
A double suicide bombing in central Baghdad has killed at least 38 people, Iraqi officials said.
Police officers and health officials said Monday’s early-morning attack also wounded 105 other people.
Interior ministry spokesman Major General Saad Maan said the rush-hour attack struck at the city’s Tayran Square.
The area around the square is usually crowded by labourers seeking work.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but it bore the hallmarks of Islamic State, which has claimed many such attacks in the past.
Militant attacks have decreased significantly in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq since the country’s security forces retook nearly all territory once held by Islamic State.–PA