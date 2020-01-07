Body of Qassem Sulemani arrives for burial in southeast Iran

The body of the senior Iranian military commander killed in a US drone strike in Iraq last week has arrived in his home town of Kerman in southeast Iran for burial, the official IRNA news agency said on Tuesday.

State TV broadcast live images of thousands of people in the streets of the town, many of them dressed in black, to mourn Qassem Sulemani.

Sulemani was widely seen as Iran’s second most powerful figure behind Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (80) who wept in grief along with hundreds of thousands of mourners who thronged the streets of Tehran for Soleimani’s funeral on Monday.

Ayatollah Khamenei led prayers at the funeral in the Iranian capital, pausing as his voice cracked with emotion. Sulemani (62) was a national hero even to many who do not consider themselves supporters of Iran’s clerical rulers.

He was killed leaving Baghdad airport last Friday.

Mourners packed the streets, chanting: “Death to America” – a show of national unity after anti-government protests in November in which many demonstrators were killed.

The crowd, which state media said numbered in the millions, recalled the masses gathered in 1989 for the funeral of the Islamic Republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The killing of Sulemani has prompted fears around the world of a broader regional conflict, as well as calls in the US Congress for legislation to keep American president Donald Trump from going to war against Iran.

Meanwhile, The Pentagon insisted that the United States has no plans to pull out of Iraq, despite the emergence of a draft letter by a senior US military commander in Iraq indicating that a withdrawal was imminent.

Reuters first reported the letter by Brig Gen William H Seely III which stated that US forces in the country were being repositioned, following a vote in the Iraqi parliament on Sunday to expel foreign forces in the country.

“In deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi parliament and the prime minister,” the US will be “repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement,” the letter to the Ministry of Defense stated.

“There’s been no decision made to leave Iraq. Period,” defence secretary Mark Esper said in Washington shortly after the contents of the letter were reported yesterday.