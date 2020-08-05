Beirut explosion: At least 100 killed as rescuers search for survivors

Lebanese rescue workers dug through the mangled wreckage of buildings on Wednesday looking for survivors after a massive warehouse explosion sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000.

Officials said the toll was expected to rise after Tuesday’s blast at port warehouses that stored highly explosive material.

The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war three decades ago and reeling from an economic meltdown and a surge in coronavirus infections.

It sent a mushroom cloud into the sky and rattled windows on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, about 160 km (100 miles) away.

President Michel Aoun said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures.

A view shows the aftermath of yesterday’s blast at the port of Lebanon’s capital Beirut, on August 5th, 2020. Photograph: Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

He told the nation the government was “determined to investigate and expose what happened as soon as possible, to hold the responsible and the negligent accountable, and to sanction them with the most severe punishment”.

An official source familiar with preliminary investigations blamed the incident on “inaction and negligence”, saying nothing was done by committees and judges to order the removal of hazardous material.

Ordinary Lebanese, who have lost jobs and watched savings evaporate in Lebanon’s financial crisis, blamed politicians who have overseen decades of state corruption and bad governance.

A man walks by an overturned car and destroyed buildings on August 4th, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon. Photograph: Marwan Tahtah/Getty Images

“This is a catastrophe for Beirut and Lebanon, ” Beirut’s mayor, Jamal Itani, told Reuters while inspecting damage he estimated ran into billions of dollars.

The head of Lebanon’s Red Cross, George Kettani, said at least 100 people were killed and search efforts continued.

The Irish Embassy in Cairo advised any Irish citizens in Beirut who need assistance to contact the embassy. It said on Twitter: “We advise all citizens to shelter in place until they can move safely. We also advise the you follow the instructions of the Lebanese authorities.”

A man walks in the partially destroyed neighbourhood of Mar Mikhael. Photograph: Patrick Baz/AFP via Getty Images

President Michael D Higgins said in a statement: “On behalf of the people of Ireland, may I extend deepest sympathies with the people of Beirut.

“Ireland and Lebanon have a longstanding relationship, which has included the presence of Irish troops on peacekeeping missions, and valuable relationships with villages and communities in Lebanon.

“The hearts of the Irish people are with the Lebanese people.”

The Irish Polish Battalion, a joint peacekeeping force in Lebanon, said all its personnel were safe and accounted for.

Missing relatives

Relatives gathered at the cordon to Beirut port seeking information on missing relatives, Lebanon’s MTV footage showed.

The intensity of the blast threw victims into the sea where rescue teams tried to recover bodies. Many of those killed were port and custom employees and people working in the area or driving through during the Tuesday evening rush hour.

The Red Cross was co-ordinating with the Health Ministry to set up morgues because hospitals were overwhelmed, Mr Kettani said.

Sara, a nurse in Beirut’s Clemenceau Medical Center, described scenes at her hospital after the blast as “like a slaughterhouse, blood covering the corridors and the lifts”.

Facades of central Beirut buildings were ripped off, furniture was sucked into streets and roads were strewn with glass and debris. Cars near the port were flipped over.

A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of the explosion. Photograph: STR/AFP via Getty Images

“This is the killer blow for Beirut, we are a disaster zone. My building shuddered, I thought it was an earthquake,” said Bilal, a man in his 60s, in the downtown area.

Like others, he blamed the political elite. “Who will compensate for those who lost their loved ones,” he said, describing politicians as “thieves and looters” for driving Lebanon into economic crisis.

Offers of international support poured in. Gulf Arab states, who in the past were major financial supporters of Lebanon but recently stepped back because of what they say is Iranian meddling, sent planes with medical equipment and other supplies. Iran offered food and a field hospital, ISNA news agency said.

The United States, Britain, France and other Western nations, which have been demanding political change in Lebanon, also offered help. The Netherlands said it was sending doctors, nurses and specialised search and rescue teams.

Reserves

Lebanon’s main grain silo at Beirut port was destroyed in the blast, leaving the nation with less than a month’s reserves of the grain but enough flour to avoid a crisis, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

Lebanese minister of economy and trade Raoul Nehme told Reuters a day after Tuesday’s devastating explosion that Lebanon needed reserves for at least three months to ensure food security and was looking at other storage areas.

“There is no bread or flour crisis,” the minister said. “We have enough inventory and boats on their way to cover the needs of Lebanon on the long term.”

He said grain reserves in Lebanon’s remaining silos stood at “a bit less than a month” but said the destroyed silos had only held 15,000 tonnes of the grain at the time, much less than capacity which one official put at 120,000 tonnes.

“This explosion seals the collapse of Lebanon. I really blame the ruling class,” said Hassan Zaiter (32), a manager at the heavily damaged Le Gray Hotel in downtown Beirut.

People gather by destroyed cars. Photograph: Joseph Eid/ AFP via Getty Images

For many it was a dreadful reminder of the 1975 to 1990 civil war that tore the nation apart and destroyed swathes of Beirut, much of which had been rebuilt.

Prime minister Hassan Diab promised to hold people to account, but Beirut driver Abou Khaled said Diab “and his ministers are the first that should be held accountable for this disaster. They committed a crime against the people of this nation with their negligence.”

Officials did not say what caused the initial blaze at the port that set off the blast. A security source and media said it was started by welding work being carried out on a warehouse.

The port district was left a tangled wreck, disabling the nation’s main route for imports needed to feed a nation of more than 6 million people. Lebanon has already been struggling to house and feed hundreds of thousands of refugees from Syria.

The US embassy, which moved to another part of Beirut after a bomb attack struck its original waterfront embassy in 1983, warned about reports of toxic gases released by the port blast.

The explosion came three days before a UN-backed court delivers a verdict in the trial of four suspects from Iranian-backed Shia Muslim group Hezbollah over a 2005 bombing that killed former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 others.

Mr Hariri was killed by a truck bomb on another part of the Beirut waterfront, about 2 km from the port.-Reuters