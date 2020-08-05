Beirut explosion: 100 reported dead, thousands injured

Lebanese rescue workers dug through rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000 in a toll that officials expected to rise.

Tuesday’s blast at port warehouses storing highly explosive material was the most powerful in years in Beirut, already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections.

Lebanon’s president Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years at the port without safety measures, and he said that was “unacceptable”.

A man walks by an overturned car and destroyed buildings on August 4th, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon. Photograph: Marwan Tahtah/Getty Images

He called for an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Officials did not say what caused the blaze that set off the blast. A security source and media said it was started by welding work being carried out on a hole in the warehouse.

“It’s like a war zone. I’m speechless,” Beirut’s mayor, Jamal Itani, told Reuters while inspecting damage on Wednesday that he estimated would cost billions of dollars.

“This is a catastrophe for Beirut and Lebanon. ”

The head of Lebanon’s Red Cross, George Kettani, said at least 100 people had been killed.

“We are still sweeping the area. There could still be victims. I hope not,” he said.

Kettani earlier told broadcaster LBCI that the Red Cross was co-ordinating with the health ministry to set up morgues because hospitals were overwhelmed.

Hours after the blast, which went off shortly after 6pm (4pm Irish time), a fire blazed in the port district, casting an orange glow across the night sky as helicopters hovered and ambulance sirens sounded across the capital.

The scene of the explosion in Beirut on August 4th, 2020. Photograph: STR/AFP via Getty Images

The blast was heard throughout Cyprus, which is about 160km (100 miles) away.

It revived memories of a 1975-90 civil war and its aftermath, when Lebanese endured heavy shelling, car bombings and Israeli air raids. Some residents thought an earthquake had struck.

Dazed, weeping and injured people walked through streets searching for relatives.

“The blast blew me metres away. I was in a daze and was all covered in blood. It brought back the vision of another explosion I witnessed against the US embassy in 1983,” said Huda Baroudi, a Beirut designer.

Prime minister Hassan Diab promised there would be accountability for the blast at the “dangerous warehouse”, adding “those responsible will pay the price”.

The US embassy in Beirut warned residents about reports of toxic gases released by the blast, urging people to stay indoors and wear masks.

The Irish Embassy in Cairo advised any Irish citizens in Beirut who need assistance to contact the embassy. It said on Twitter: “We advise all citizens to shelter in place until they can move safely. We also advise the you follow the instructions of the Lebanese authorities.”

A man walks in the partially destroyed neighbourhood of Mar Mikhael. Photograph: Patrick Baz/AFP via Getty Images

President Michael D Higgins said in a statement: “On behalf of the people of Ireland, may I extend deepest sympathies with the people of Beirut.

“Ireland and Lebanon have a longstanding relationship, which has included the presence of Irish troops on peacekeeping missions, and valuable relationships with villages and communities in Lebanon.

“The hearts of the Irish people are with the Lebanese people.”

The Irish Polish Battalion, a joint peacekeeping force in Lebanon, said all its personnel were safe and accounted for.

Many missing

“There are many people missing. People are asking the emergency department about their loved ones and it is difficult to search at night because there is no electricity,” health minister Hamad Hasan told Reuters.

Mr Hasan said 78 people were killed and nearly 4,000 injured.

A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of the explosion. Photograph: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Footage of the explosion shared by residents on social media showed a column of smoke rising from the port, followed by an enormous blast, sending a white cloud and a fireball into the sky. Those filming the incident from high buildings 2km from the port were thrown backwards by the shock.

Bleeding people were seen running and shouting for help in clouds of smoke and dust in streets littered with damaged buildings, flying debris, and wrecked cars and furniture.

The explosion occurred three days before a UN-backed court is due to deliver a verdict in the trial of four suspects from the Shia Muslim group Hezbollah over a 2005 bombing which killed former prime minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 others.

Mr Hariri was killed by a huge truck bomb on the same waterfront, about 2 km from the port.

People gather by destroyed cars. Photograph: Joseph Eid/ AFP via Getty Images

Israeli officials said Israel, which has fought several wars with Lebanon, had nothing to do with Tuesday’s blast and said their country was ready to give humanitarian and medical assistance. Shia Iran, the main backer of Hezbollah, also offered support, as did Tehran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia, a leading Sunni power.

Cyprus said it was ready to offer medical aid.

At a White House briefing, US president Donald Trump indicated that the blast was a possible attack, but two US officials said initial information contradicted Mr Trump’s view.-Reuters